PD Editorial: Why wait for a vaccine mandate?

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A federal judge upheld Indiana University’s decision to require that students, faculty and staff get coronavirus vaccinations before returning to campus. UC plans to mandate vaccinations, too. Vaccine requirements are quickly spreading — as is the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs declared that all front line health care workers must be vaccinated, becoming the first federal agency to mandate inoculations for employees. The state of California announced a similar policy for its 246,000 employees as well as for health care workers in the public and private sectors. Some Bay Area restaurants are insisting that diners provide proof of vaccination.

In Sonoma County, most residents already have rolled up their sleeves. As of Sunday, county data show 78% of the eligible population has had at least one shot. Yet COVID-19 is still spreading locally, with 1,000 active cases for the first time since March. Hospitalizations and deaths are rising steadily. The vast majority of those cases are people who haven’t been vaccinated. If that isn’t motivation enough to get your shots, what is? A mandate? Don’t be shocked if you get one soon.

