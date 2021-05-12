PD Editorial: Will it be a clean sweep for Oakland?

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Oakland already said goodbye to the Seals and the Raiders (twice) and the Warriors, and now its last remaining professional sports franchise is looking for greener pastures, too. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball told the Athletics to start exploring other markets. The A’s, who have won four World Series titles since moving to Oakland in 1968 and again are in first place in the American League West, have the same problem that plagued the San Francisco Giants for decades — a dilapidated stadium where fans are too frequently outnumbered by empty seats.

It wasn’t always that way. The A’s of Mark McGuire and Jose Canseco filled the Coliseum, and the Giants were on the way out of town in 1993 until new owners stepped in. They eventually built a new stadium and a winning team. The A’s are now seeking approval for a new waterfront stadium, with a key City Council vote a few weeks away. Was Tuesday’s announcement a bluff? Is Oakland ready to be the first major American city to lose all of its pro sports teams? Call it hard ball, call it money ball. Either way, it’s game on.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.