PD Editorial: Will the car capital ban gas stations?

Petaluma was the first city to outlaw new gas stations, framing its 2021 ordinance as a way to reduce carbon emissions that fuel climate change. American Canyon, Calistoga, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol joined Petaluma, and several other local cities are considering their own moratoriums. Now the idea has traveled down Interstate 5 to Los Angeles. Citing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to end the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, City Council member Paul Koretz told the L.A. Times that “gas stations are a dying business.” The market may be proving Koretz right. Even in vast, car-conscious Los Angeles, the Times reports that only two or three new gas stations have been permitted annually in recent years. Still, it’s hard to imagine the car capital of the world turning off the pumps. Except perhaps in Petaluma.

