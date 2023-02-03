PD Editorial: Windsor and Healdsburg are within reach of SMART

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

This is shaping up to be a good year for transportation options, especially for residents of northern Sonoma County. It looks like SMART rail will finally have the resources to reach Windsor and then Healdsburg as well as to build a pedestrian and cycling trail that parallels the tracks.

SMART’s passenger line currently ends near Charles M. Schulz Sonoma-County Airport. The plan has always been to connect Windsor and Healdsburg and, eventually, Cloverdale to the North Bay’s commuter rail system. In fact, Windsor already has a station. It just lacks 3 miles of track upgrades from the airport station.

A good chunk of the money to pay for the Windsor extension was supposed to come from increasing tolls on several Bay Area bridges. Voters approved the increases in 2018 to raise billions of dollars for transportation projects throughout the region, including SMART’s.

The money was put on hold, however, because an anti-tax group, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, filed a lawsuit seeking to block the tolls. The case ultimately landed in the California Supreme Court, which last month upheld lower court decisions affirming voter approval of the tolls. During litigation, the toll revenue had been held in escrow. It now can go where it was supposed to, including to SMART.

Unfortunately, five years, one pandemic and a heck of a lot of inflation have occurred. For a group that purports to stand for the “economical, equitable and efficient use of taxpayer dollars,” the folks at Howard Jarvis have a funny way of showing it. All they accomplished with their lawsuit was a delay that wasted money on lawyers and allowed the cost of projects to increase.

At least there’s more good news. This week, the state announced that SMART will receive a $34 million grant as part of a statewide program to encourage intercity rail and transit projects. The money will help complete the Windsor link and continue project development necessary to start construction of the line to Healdsburg.

This is all part of a larger state vision to expand and electrify transit systems. SMART’s good fortune is tied to a broader goal of better transit options across the Bay Area. SMART doesn’t connect to other Bay Area rail systems now, but the state envisions such connections someday. It could become the go-to travel option for reaching the nation’s rail network.

That California and this region need to embrace multimodal transportation is no longer a particularly controversial assertion. People might once have bristled at the idea of leaving their cars at home, but most now recognize the climate and health benefits of doing so.

Choosing to ride a bus or train reduces greenhouse gas emissions in a state that has set aggressive climate goals. Hopping on a bike or walking burns calories and boosts cardiovascular health. It’s also good for mental health, far more peaceful than fighting traffic.

One project will not solve climate change or get everyone out of cars. Maybe the latter will never happen entirely. But coordinated investment across multiple projects will transform communities and make travel accessible to people of all incomes. The California we want in the future begins with better transit options today.

