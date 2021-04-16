PD Editorial: Windsor says Foppoli must go

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Has there ever been a spectacle quite like the emergency Town Council meeting Wednesday in Windsor?

Dominic Foppoli, the subject of persuasive allegations of sexual abuse, presided over hours of public testimony from neighbors, constituents and at least one of his accusers.

Foppoli was not welcome at a virtual meeting so heavily attended that it briefly overloaded the video stream. But, as mayor, he was legally entitled to wield the gavel.

Still, there was a certain justice in exposing him, seated in the center of the screen, to the outrage of constituents and the agony of survivors who spoke during an extraordinary meeting that lasted nearly six hours.

Some cursed, some cried, some leveled new allegations. The verdict was unanimous: Foppoli has lost the trust of his community. If he will not resign, he must be recalled.

“No town should have a rapist for a mayor,” said Elizabeth Escalante, a Sonoma County human rights commissioner.

Another woman begged “please, please, please step down,” and still another revealed that she has contacted authorities about her encounters with Foppoli as well as conduct she witnessed with other women. “I am just so sorry I didn’t say it sooner,” she said.

If Foppoli thought his presence would quiet critics or allow him to gain control of the still unfolding scandal, he was sorely mistaken. And his departure in the middle of the meeting is best described as a pathetic — and unsuccessful — maneuver to prevent his council colleagues from formally demanding his resignation. The resolution passed 2-1, with Foppoli dissenting.

However, he isn’t the only Town Council member who let Windsor residents down — and he wasn’t the only one asked to step down.

Councilman Sam Salmon and Councilwoman Deborah Fudge — two of Sonoma County’s longest-serving elected officials — allowed a public deception in 2017, remaining silent while Foppoli announced from the dais that he would forgo his turn as mayor because of the demands of his reelection campaign and “a new charitable venture.”

In fact, his colleagues now say they withdrew their support after receiving an email describing Foppoli trying to pull bathing suits off women who were renting a guesthouse at his family’s winery in 2013 — the year prior to his election — and expressing concern about his “predatory nature and abuse of power.”

A year later, after his reelection, the council voted to make Foppoli mayor. (Salmon abstained.) Foppoli ran in 2020, and voters made him Windsor’s first elected mayor — still unaware of the 2017 complaint, not to mention a second allegation emailed to Fudge in 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office chose not to pursue either complaint, but Fudge and Salmon still owe voters an apology and an explanation.

Calls for their resignations are not without merit but must be balanced with the need to conduct city business.

The five-member council, which needs three members to act, is presently short one pending a May 4 special election. If Fudge and Salmon step down now, the council would lack a quorum. Minus even one member, Foppoli and Councilwoman Esther Lemus would be needed for any official action.

Lemus is one of Foppoli’s accusers, and he has accused her of sexual misconduct. Insisting that they work together would be problematic, if not inappropriate.

So, barring other disclosures, the city needs Fudge and Salmon. But once the present situation is resolved — preferably with Foppoli’s resignation and replacement — Fudge and Salmon should consider stepping aside to allow Windsor a fresh start with leaders untainted by the scandal.

