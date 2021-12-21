PD Editorial: Windsor writes an ethics code

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Reporters in Sacramento used to enjoy pointing out that the state Senate had a dress code but no code of ethics. Senators apparently got tired of that dig and adopted an ethics code a couple decades ago. Windsor Town Council members are about to embark on the same journey (minus the dress code, so far as we know) in response to the sexual misconduct allegations against former Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned earlier this year.

The council censured Foppoli, but it doesn’t have the authority to expel a member — or to empower itself to expel a member. That’s reserved to the voters. Even so, there may be value in establishing a code of conduct for local officeholders, including a formal procedure for handling complaints against elected and appointed officials. Some residents believe the council didn’t act forcefully enough in response to a 2017 complaint about Foppoli, which was forwarded to the city manager.

In a survey, Windsor residents rated complying with the law, not using official positions for personal gain, accountability and always acting in the public interest as top ethics concerns. We’ll add one: transparency. California’s open meeting law includes an exception for personnel matters, but complaints against elected officials should be adjudicated in public. After all, they answer to the voters.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.