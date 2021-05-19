PD Editorial: With a big surplus, state shouldn’t tap reserves

Christmas came early this year for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

With a projected budget surplus that has grown fivefold since January to a staggering $75 billion, Newsom spent five days on the road last week, rolling out a revised spending plan that includes something for practically everyone.

Universal preschool? Check. Pandemic relief for small business? Check. Road repairs? Check. Housing for the homeless? Check. Helicopters and other wildland firefighting equipment? Check.

There is even a tax rebate.

Well, it is always better to be Santa than the Grinch — and that’s doubly true for a governor facing a recall election.

That isn’t lost on Newsom. “This is a generational budget,” he enthused last week. “This is an historic, transformational budget. This is not a budget that plays small ball. We’re not playing in the margins. We are not trying to fail more efficiently.”

Newsom and state lawmakers have a little less than a month to deliver a final budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The governor’s proposals address some of the state’s most obvious needs, but the windfall is more than a gift for Newsom and fellow Democrats in the Legislature. Yes, they should grab this unique opportunity to expedite the state’s recovery from COVID-19, a public health crisis unlike any in the past century. However, the opportunity is accompanied by an obligation to see beyond the moment.

That begins with leaving reserve funds alone.

In its initial review of Newsom’s budget revision, the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office pointed to a $12 billion drawdown from reserve accounts, much of it planned a year ago as the pandemic was unfolding.

“While the state continues to respond to the pandemic, using tools designed for a budget crisis to support state spending at this time is shortsighted and inadvisable,” the report says. “The state will need these tools to respond to future challenges when federal assistance may not be as significant.”

California’s surplus is driven by federal coronavirus relief money coupled with unanticipated revenue from capital gains taxes, largely fueled by soaring stock prices.

When the market reverses — and one day it will — capital gains tax revenue will quickly dry up. California created its rainy-day reserve because of the multibillion deficits caused by a collapse of capital gains revenue during the Great Recession.

In good times, the state should be building its reserves, not spending them.

An overflowing treasury also presents an opportunity for the state to pay down some of its unfunded liabilities for pensions and retiree health care.

The state’s surplus is so large that it still could accommodate most of the new spending proposed by Newsom. In the near term, challenges include spending the money wisely — no more costly tech fiascos — and identifying one-time expenditures, so the state isn’t locked into ongoing costs when the federal aid dries up and state tax revenue levels off — or drops off a cliff in a recession.

The recall was going to be an uphill fight before the magnitude of the surplus was known. A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll conducted shortly before Newsom unveiled his budget update found support for the recall stuck at 36%, unchanged since late January. Voter approval of Newsom’s performance, meanwhile, had risen from 46% in January to 52% in late April. It’s likely to grow more if COVID-19 infections keeping falling and as the state starts spending its windfall.

But Newsom needs to remember this: Shoveling money out the door is easy. Spending it prudently is the real challenge.

