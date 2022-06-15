PD Editorial: With coal trains canceled, redouble push for the Great Redwood Trail

Coal bound for China won’t pass through Northern California on rail cars after all. That’s good news for the health and safety of the region, but until the state transforms the abandoned line into a recreational trail, the threat remains.

When news broke late last summer that a secretive corporation wanted to restore the railroad line between Willits and Eureka for freight, opposition grew quickly. It soon came out that the freight likely would be coal mined in Wyoming and Montana. It would pass through small California towns and verdant natural areas on the way to cargo ships headed for Asia.

In an editorial at the time, The Press Democrat opposed the plan and had grave concerns about both the potential environmental impacts and the secrecy surrounding it.

The rail line went out of service two decades ago in part because the land on which it is built is unstable. It also runs along the Eel and Russian rivers — critical waterways that provide drinking water for nearly a million Californians and habitat for endangered species. Dust blowing off coal-laden train cars or — in the worst case — a spill that dumped coal laced with toxic chemicals could prove catastrophic.

It didn’t help that the company’s lawyers wouldn’t reveal its backers, specific plans and finances. The whole thing reeked of a project that desperately wanted approval before the public relations blowback could hit. California isn’t particularly friendly to fossil fuels and is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The state hardly wanted to become a linchpin in delivering coal that would contribute to global warming.

On Friday, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which oversees rail rights, shot down the company’s proposal. Neither the environment nor the secrecy doomed the application, though.

The company missed a filing deadline, so it lost on a technicality. There isn’t a clear path for an appeal, but that doesn’t mean that another company can’t come along with a similar proposal. And maybe the next mysterious firm that wants to haul fossil fuels through the region won’t make the same mistake.

There is another pending proposal already. It would use 13 miles of the rail line north of Willits to ship gravel. That at least would be better than coal, if still not ideal.

State legislators are pursuing plans to incorporate the route into the Great Redwood Trail. The dream is a biking and hiking trail that connects Humboldt Bay to San Francisco Bay. The project is in its initial stages with a newly formed agency set to begin work on a master plan.

The Great Redwood Trail is a much better use for the 21st century than a rail line moving coal. A trail could exist beside the shorter gravel trains, but the cost of building it would be significantly higher. Plus, who wants to breathe gravel dust while out for a ride or a hike?

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, have been strong proponents of the Great Redwood Trail. Now is the time for them to redouble their efforts. Once the land becomes recreational, companies will stop eyeing it for outdated ideas like a coal train.

