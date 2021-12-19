PD Editorial: Yet another council member leaves early

The revolving doors keep spinning at city halls across Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa City Councilman Jack Tibbetts is the latest departure, announcing during Tuesday’s meeting that he will step down just one year into his second term.

Tibbetts, who became a father this year, said he couldn’t balance the needs of his family and his full-time job as executive director of the local St. Vincent de Paul Society with the demands of serving on the City Council.

“The public deserves 100%,” he said, “but so does my wife and child.”

Tibbetts is the seventh Sonoma County city council member to resign in 2021. In Sonoma, three of the five council members who started the year, including the mayor are now gone. Windsor filled one open council seat in May, but a second vacancy has gone unfilled since June. Cloverdale’s mayor also stepped down last spring.

Of the seven, only Windsor’s Dominic Foppoli, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, left as the result of a scandal.

Aside from Sam Salmon, who resigned his Town Council seat in June to succeed Foppoli was mayor, the others were part of a wave of younger people elected to office in Sonoma County in recent years. The mostly cited family and work conflicts as reasons for leaving early.

Their early exits reflect the demands that accompany public service. A city council seat entails more than attending a weekly or biweekly meeting. Getting ready can include hundreds of pages of reading. There also are subcommittees, assignments with regional panels, public appearances and meetings with constituents and others. The pay is low, and you may become a target for public abuse or the occasional snarky newspaper editorial.

All that said, city council members and other elected officials aren’t dragooned into service. They asked for the job.

Running for office includes an implied promise that, if elected, a candidate will serve a full term. That isn’t always possible, of course, but there’s no getting around the fact that leaving early is disruptive and can be costly for taxpayers.

Special elections are mandatory for legislative and congressional vacancies. These elections are expensive, and voter turnout tends to be low, which can benefit special interests. There is more flexibility for city council vacancies, which sometimes can be filled by appointment.

Sonoma filled two of its three vacancies this year via appointment. The third had to go to a special election because a majority of five-member council must by law be elected.

After Salmon succeeded Foppoli, Windsor’s council was unable to agree on an appointment, so Salmon’s seat will be filled in a special election. The council couldn’t agree on an election date either, so it defaulted to April 12, almost a year after the vacancy occurred — with yet another election for the same seat in November.

Santa Rosa can appoint a successor for Tibbetts or call an election. A decision is expected at a special City Council meeting on Tuesday.

With three years left on Tibbetts’ four-year term, we think 3rd District voters should choose their council representative. Adding Tibbetts’ seat to the ballot in November, the next regular council election, almost certainly would bring more voters to the polls. And potential candidates could use that window to be sure they can devote the time that’s required to serve on the council.

