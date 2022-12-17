PD Editorial: You don’t have to wear a mask indoors, but you should

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

No one wants to be sick during the holidays. Give yourself the best chance of not coming down with something by following the advice of local health officials: Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Few people enjoy wearing masks. They make your face feel warm and gross during prolonged wearing. If it’s cold out, they can fog up your glasses. They tug at the ears or the hair. They muffle your voice when you’re trying to have a conversation. They’re just annoying. Bless the providers in hospitals and other health facilities who wear them all day long.

But the thing is, those medical providers wear masks all day long because masks work. A properly worn good mask (N95 or KN95) substantially reduces the chances of contracting or spreading airborne germs. And that means it dramatically reduces the odds of contracting or spreading a trio of diseases that are on a winter upswing.

The latest variant of COVID is around, and the flu is in wide circulation. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is infecting people, too. The outcomes for people who catch one or more vary. Young, healthy and vaccinated? You probably won’t get too sick, though you can still spread a virus if you’re infected. Older, unvaccinated and have comorbidities? Watch out. A hospital stay or worse isn’t out of the question.

Sore throats, fevers and stuffed up noses detract from the fun of opening presents and limit the ability to enjoy holiday treats. They should also keep you from attending family gatherings, lest you pass the virus to loved ones. That’s no way to spend the winter solstice, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve or whatever other winter holiday you celebrate.

Not that being sick is more fun other times of the year. Cold and flu season usually runs until the spring.

It’s with all that in mind that Sonoma County’s health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, has joined other Bay Area public health officials in urging people to mask up in public indoor spaces. That means in restaurants and bars when not eating and drinking, stores, gyms, schools and workplaces. The recommendation doesn’t apply outdoors, where viruses spread less effectively thanks to breezes and lots of fresh air.

To be clear, this is not a mandate. Mask mandates will not return unless the pandemic explodes again, and even then, officials might hesitate given the reactions last time.

Instead, it’s simple, good advice for people who want to stay healthy and protect their families, friends and co-workers during the holiday season. The new regional recommendation is in line with federal guidance on mask wearing.

Ideally, people would get vaccinated for COVID and the flu, but so much of that decision has gotten wrapped up in politics. It’s a good idea, but no number of recommendations will change many minds.

Health experts’ recommending masks, however, might just convince some reluctant people. It’s up to each person to make the smart choice for the holiday season. Otherwise, the gift you give or receive might be a virus, and that’s worse than coal in a stocking.

