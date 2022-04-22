PD Editorial: You don’t have to wear a mask on a plane, but you should

A federal judge in Florida struck down federal mask requirements on commercial airplanes and public transit. That doesn’t mean no one should wear a mask. On the contrary, masking in crowded spaces remains a smart way to avoid spreading COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed the mask mandate in February 2021. It had been set to expire this week, but the CDC had extended it until May 3. Then the judge’s ruling upended everything.

Change came swiftly. SMART took down its signs telling passengers to mask up. Major airlines announced they would no longer require masking on flights. Masks are no longer required, though they’re still recommended, on local buses.

Some people who work in the transportation industry no doubt felt relieved. Masks became a source of conflict between passengers and the flight attendants, bus drivers and train conductors who had to enforce the rule. Some people refused to wear them. Others wore them poorly, pulled down under noses as if the exposure of nostrils was a profound political statement.

The U.S. Justice Department will appeal the decision after the CDC insisted that the mask mandate remains a necessary public health measure. Even the former surgeon general under President Donald Trump warned that easing up on masking would endanger lives.

Nevertheless, just because something is good public health policy does not mean it is legal. The courts will wrangle with the legality on appeal.

The public health question, however, is already decided, and masking is the way to go. Positive COVID test rates are ticking up, and new variants are threatening to cause another surge.

The Oakland Athletics baseball team became an exemplar of COVID’s travel risks. During their season-opening road trip, the team placed three players on the COVID restricted list prior to visiting Toronto. The team didn’t explain why, but the likely reason is that the three are not vaccinated and Canada doesn’t allow unvaccinated visitors from outside the country.

Upon the A’s return to Oakland, three more players landed on the restricted list. They could have tested positive, shown symptoms that require isolation, had side effects of vaccination or had confirmed exposure to someone with COVID. The team didn’t say which.

That doesn’t mean one must wear a mask everywhere, but doing so remains prudent in many places. Traveling on commercial flights and public transportation exposes one to other people. Wearing a properly fitted N95 or KN95 protects against airborne viruses and helps protect others in case the mask-wearer is spreading the virus without knowing it.

There’s a secondary benefit, too. Masks keep out more than COVID viruses. Cases of the flu have been down since more people started wearing masks.

It shouldn’t take a federal mandate for people to do the right thing. The CDC still recommends wearing a mask in crowded places and on transit. It just can’t require it while the judge’s ruling stands.

Wear a mask when it makes sense for personal and public safety. Don’t wear one where it doesn’t. Public health relies on individuals acting responsibly.

