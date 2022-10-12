PD Endorsement: Adams, Rodriguez and Sanborn in Rohnert Park

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In each of the three Rohnert Park City Council contests on the Nov. 8 ballot, one topic — homelessness — is dominating the debate.

All seven candidates support a new downtown on 32 acres the city bought this year, and they want to attract more employers to town. But there are sharp contrasts over the city’s handling of an increase in homelessness since 2020.

To some candidates, a city-sanctioned camp housing about 110 people on Roberts Lake Road is a civic failure. Others see a step toward getting people off the street.

The city is preparing to open its first shelter, which will shrink but not eliminate the camp. Under a new city law, camping in parks and near day care centers will be a misdemeanor. Fires and noise will be restricted. Council members believe the ordinance will withstand judicial scrutiny and be a model for other communities, but challengers say more aggressive measures are needed.

Here’s our assessment of the November election.

District 1: Samantha Rodriguez, a case manager for the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, was appointed in May to fill a council vacancy. She hopes the shelter will ease public concerns about homelessness. “Sometimes you don’t see the progress of the submarine coming up until it breaks through the surface,” she said.

Dave Soldavini, who works for La Tortilla Factory, wants to rejuvenate the shopping center on Southwest Boulevard. On homelessness, he suggests requiring people to clean parks or learn a trade. “I’m all for helping people get on their feet,” he said, “but you can’t just give handouts.” His tough-love approach may win votes, but it probably would draw a costly legal challenge.

Either candidate would represent District 1 well, but the bilingual Rodriguez has worked diligently since her appointment, winning the support of her colleagues. Retaining her would continue a trend of younger, more diverse representation.

District 2: Three candidates — Emily Sanborn, Jason Atallah and Tom Levin — are running to be the district’s first elected representative.

Atallah has ideas about promoting remote work but only recently returned to Rohnert Park and might benefit from serving on a board or commission. Levin, a retired Coast Guard officer, has experience with public works projects. He says people are “irate” about homelessness, accuses other cities of shipping the problem to Sonoma County and calls for stricter enforcement of drug laws. Police shouldn’t overlook lawlessness, but the local problem is largely homegrown.

Sanborn came to Rohnert Park for college 22 years ago and stayed. She works at Strauss Family Creamery, is active in a variety of organizations and has broad community support. She believes the city is making progress on homelessness and must be responsive to public needs. “If you’ve ever worked in customer service,” she said, “I think there’s nothing more humbling.” We think she will fit in well with Rohnert Park’s council.

District 5: Susan Hollingsworth Adams moved to Rohnert Park a year before the city was incorporated and was a planning commissioner before joining the council in 2018. Joe Callinan, a lifelong resident, lost his council seat in 2020 and wants to return. Both support economic development and the downtown plan, but they too split on homelessness.

Adams says the shelter and camping law are a humane response, incorporating accountability and putting Rohnert Park ahead of other local cities. Callinan says campers are stealing from businesses and breaking into homes. “You don’t need to cater to them,” he said. He called on the county to provide an out-of-the way site for campers. But the city must do its part — and Adams helped craft a balanced approach.

For Rohnert Park City Council, The Press Democrat recommends Susan Hollingsworth Adams, Samantha Rodriguez and Emily Sanborn.

