Pearce: Why not have a Supreme Court that leaks a lot more?

It was a monster scoop of extraordinary newsworthiness if there ever was one, on a matter of intense public interest for millions of Americans.

But when Politico published a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion showing that a majority of justices were likely to overturn long-standing protections for abortion access in the U.S., long-standing court-watchers reached for metaphors of natural disaster and biblical betrayal — to describe the leak. “It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff,” the popular SCOTUSblog tweeted. “This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin.” Chief Justice John Roberts agreed in a statement that the leak was a “betrayal of the confidences” of the court, adding that “Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court.”

Roberts’ phrasing suggests, of course, that perhaps one employee was less than exemplary. Other popular (and completely speculative) theories about the leaker’s identity have tended toward the subordinate: perhaps some outraged liberal or Machiavellian conservative in the justices’ clerkforce wanted to sway a wobbling vote to their boss’ side. Others, noting that one of the bylines belonged to a Politico reporter who covers national security, turned their eye to hypothetical perpetrators even further afield, wondering if the draft was obtained in a hack.

But what if the leaker was management-level — say, a justice on the bench? To take it even further, what would it even look like if the lifetime appointees on the notoriously secretive and opaque Supreme Court were to become as leaky, gossipy, confessional, showboaty or — in a word — as transparent as some of their counterparts in the other branches of the U.S. government?

Elsewhere, key players, such as President Donald Trump or Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have expertly wielded social media to bring their own opinions on the government’s inner workings directly to the public. By comparison, Supreme Court justices appear for oral arguments, ask questions (well, sometimes) and emit opinions later. For better or worse, Justice Neil Gorsuch isn’t giving Instagram Live updates from his kitchen explaining how he thought the Justice Department’s argument wasn’t very good or why he might apply his interpretation of textualist theory to the latest ruling.

As other institutions conform to an era of increasingly invasive surveillance and increasingly incentivized self-publication, the Supreme Court is practically stuck in time. Monday’s leak offers a small taste of a world where that is no longer the case.

Legal experts consulted by the Los Angeles Times know of no law or code of ethics preventing a Supreme Court justice from taking draft opinions to reporters or even just tweeting out confidential information. For justices, “it’s definitely not illegal, and it’s not formally unethical,” said Steven Lubet, a professor at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. It’s a different story for their clerks, “who have promised their bosses confidentiality, so a betrayal could be seen as a violation of the D.C. Rules of Professional Conduct.”

While the leak is being cast as a betrayal, the high court has declined to adopt formal policies that would forbid justices themselves from practicing this kind of radical transparency if they felt like it. Although lower federal judges are governed by a code of ethics, the Supreme Court “is not governed by a code of ethics and has resisted for many years any effort either to impose a code of ethics or to get it to write its own code of ethics,” said Stephen Gillers, a professor of law at New York University. “The justices are the only judicial officers in the country who are not subject to an ethical code.”

Judicial leaks to the media can have messy aftermaths, with the twin effects of boosting public awareness while bringing the institution’s lofty practitioners somewhat closer to earth. In an election-day article in 1978, the Los Angeles Times, citing two justices on the California Supreme Court, broke the news that the state court had decided, 4-3, to overturn a law that required prison terms for people who use a gun during a violent crime. But the decision had not been announced yet. A critic of liberal Chief Justice Rose Elizabeth Bird, who was facing a retention election, had accused the court of holding back publication to help Bird’s election chances.