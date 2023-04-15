Petaluma Argus-Courier Editorial: Keeping the vulnerable ‘SAFE’

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

Based on national estimates, 20% of all 911 calls are related to substance use or mental health. Mostly, these are people who need a helping hand — someone to cut through the haze and allow them to feel safe.

That’s where the appropriately named SAFE (Specialized Assistance for Everyone) team steps in — a program of Petaluma People Services Center. These trained professionals respond 24/7 with direct resources and supportive care, with a goal of arriving at a better outcome than the all too common merry-go-round of jail time or involuntary mental health holds.

The need is pronounced.

In the first fiscal year since its July 2021 launch, the SAFE team responded to more than 4,000 calls — mostly mental health reports — representing about 6% of the 65,491 911 calls Petaluma received in 2022. The bulk of those did not require the assistance of law enforcement, ensuring a better use of city resources. It boils down to a simple concept: Let police respond to crimes, while mental health and addiction specialists provide crisis intervention. They team up only when necessary.

It’s been so successful that Petaluma People Services Center now runs SAFE teams in Cotati and Rohnert Park, at Sonoma State University and, launched last week, San Rafael. (Santa Rosa has a similar program dubbed inResponse.)

Fueled by $1 million in Measure U tax dollars in Petaluma, SAFE is an important systemic change aimed at bringing a more holistic approach to policing and emergency response.

“Funding for the program comes from the municipalities, Petaluma being the first in the Bay Area to launch a crisis intervention team, in part because the youth in Petaluma came together and said that they wanted to have a civilian (response) to mental health calls rather than police,” said Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People Services Center.

SAFE is based on CAHOOTS, a similar program launched in Eugene, Oregon, nearly 30 years ago. A recent study showed that the CAHOOTS model was successful, though often overburdened with calls, which can delay responses.

Hempel said response times have not been an issue locally. But the number of 911 calls in Petaluma is increasing quickly at the fire department. Local firefighters have seen demands for their services grow 9% in 2019, and 2021 and 2022, a trend that is on pace to continue this year, said Assistant Fire Chief Chad Costa.

SAFE has the potential to lessen the load for first responders by taking on cases that require a special type of intervention. It’s a better use of government resources, and another Petaluma-born trend that is catching the attention of other municipalities.

“Statewide our program is becoming the model that most cities want to implement,” Hempel said.

Like banning new gas stations or leading the state in water conservation, Petaluma is once again blazing a trail, this time to support the most vulnerable. Petaluma should be proud for finding a leading solution to this long-standing problem, and Petaluma People Services Center deserves ample support for making it all possible — one of dozens of programs it offers for the betterment of us all.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.