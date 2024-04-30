For a state-run utility

EDITOR: In sunny California, solar panels are everywhere. They sit in dry, desert landscapes in the Central Valley and are in Los Angeles and San Diego. By last count, the state had nearly 47 gigawatts of solar power installed — enough to power 13.9 million homes and provide over a quarter of the Golden State’s electricity.

Yet PG&E and the California Independent System Operator have wasted excess energy by not selling power to those parts of the country that need electricity (Rust Belt and the Northeast), and once that energy is “gone” it cannot be recaptured. Further, Californians pay higher electricity rates that most of the country. Make PG&E a state-run utility.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Trump’s trial

EDITOR: Your April 23 editorial cartoon labeled “Presidents Who Were Tried in Criminal Courts” was a real knee slapper, except for the title. If the label had been “Presidential Candidates Who Were Tried by the incumbent Opposition Party,” I would have posted it on the fridge.

JOHN WASHAM

Santa Rosa

Cycling with courtesy

EDITOR: In “The World According to Garp,” novelist John Irving wrote about a fictional group of women who had their tongues removed as a protest against male dominance and violence. This group was called “Ellen Jamesians.” I frequently wonder, as I walk or ride my bike on designated trails, if many of the Lycra-clad speed bikers and mountain bikers are part of this cult. Recently, I was walking the trail at Spring Lake Park and witnessed three near-calamitous accidents as bikers whizzed past walkers, dogs and toddlers without speaking. Do these bikers not have the ability to call out “on your left” or at least ring a bell?

This dangerous lack of courtesy occurs on paved and unpaved trails. I am a biker myself and try to always alert walkers that I am coming up behind them to pass. It’s not rocket science, and it’s not difficult.

SHEILA LICHIRIE

Santa Rosa

Supporting children

EDITOR: I have a question for men who are adamantly opposed to abortion. If you fathered a child and it was clear through DNA evidence that you were the father, would you support that child and the mother until the child is an adult? By support I mean financial, emotional and physical, such as spending time with that child? Even if the child is not legitimate; in other words, it is not the product of a marriage? This applies to teenagers, young adults and men who father a child. Are you willing to spend the next several years, up to 18 of them, supporting this child financially and emotionally? If so, I applaud your anti-abortion stance. If not, then get out of our way.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Incoherent Trump

EDITOR: Donald Trump recently held a rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania in which he referenced the Civil War battle of Gettysburg. He began, “What an unbelievable battle that was. It was so much, and so interesting, and so vicious and horrible, and so beautiful in so many different ways.”

This statement is incoherent. Among other things, no normal person would follow “vicious and horrible” with “beautiful,” but Trump does. He even said the battle was beautiful in multiple ways.

Trump continued, “Gettysburg, wow — I go to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to look and to watch.” He then supposedly quotes Gen. Robert E. Lee, “Never fight uphill, me boys, never fight uphill.” Unfortunately, this is not an actual quote, but rather Trump likely inventing one to reinforce his self-designated brilliance. I’m certain if President Joe Biden had gone off like this, there would be headlines questioning his competency. So where are those headlines for Trump?

In closing, I offer Trump an actual Gettysburg quote from Lee I hope he will find useful after Election Day: “This has been a sad day for us, Colonel, a sad day; but we can’t always expect to gain victories.”

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Held back by fear

EDITOR: Intimidation is an easy way to gain control of a population. The Nazis did it, the Apartheid regime of South Africa did it, the Russian government does it. Every dictatorship does it. Donald Trump encourages it. Out of fear, threats of violence are now denigrating American freedom of speech and corrupting our once robust democratic processes. Legislators are resigning from their seats in Congress, witnesses are declining to give evidence, jurors are declining to serve, speakers are refusing invitations to speak. Even willing speakers are prevented from speaking “for their own safety.”

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Franklin Roosevelt’s words still ring true.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

