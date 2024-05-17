Harming energy future

EDITOR: Well, of course the California Public Utilities Commission approved a flat-free rate structure for electricity (“Power bills to change next year,” May 10). No one is surprised. But, once again, just to make the decision particularly galling, one of the yammering class, speaking to the policy, is quoted as saying “and wealthy people with rooftop solar hate it.”

That is baloney. In our 1975-built neighborhood, at least one-third of the homes have installed rooftop solar over the past 20 years. These homeowners are schoolteachers, firefighters, office workers, carpenters, retail store employees and others who under no circumstances could be identified as wealthy.

We stood up and long-term financed these systems ourselves with the prospect of affordable electric energy, locally and cleanly produced, long into the future. We are a source of clean, cheap electricity that reduces the need for expensive, dirty fossil-fuel-produced electricity, making electricity cheaper for everyone. But only if the CPUC had kept their fists out of the piggy bank.

The CPUC continues to carry the bucket for PG&E and Southern California Edison with apparently no regard whatsoever for California’s long-term energy future. Utility shareholders’ profit continues to be the only controlling metric. Everything else is just window dressing.

ROD WILLIAMS

Petaluma

Republican in name only?

EDITOR: Why do we continue to call the Republican Party by that name? The presumptive candidate and his followers openly reject the concept of an American republic. The current principles contradict those of the party of Reagan and the Bushes. With just a single spokesperson and literally without a platform, it’s not even really a political party but more a personality cult of cheering fans and cowed politicians.

Its core ideals today are opposition to science and medicine, outlawing women’s health care, denial of election results, rewriting history, performance over legislation, disdain for law enforcement and the military, tacit approval of adultery and sexual assault, submission to Putin, pursuit of authoritarian powers, violence to achieve political ends, border rants without solutions, voter suppression, bathroom storage of national security documents, owning libs, book bans, white supremacy, death better than mask-wearing, the doctrine according to Fox, woke labeling, cruelty for cruelty’s sake, chronic lying, addiction to conspiracies and chaos.

I’m not sure what all that amounts to, but in what universe does it make sense to call it a Republican Party?

FRED WEISEL

Santa Rosa

The ‘dumbest’ choice

EDITOR: Rep. Jared Huffman recently voted to send $14 billion in weapons to Israel and then signed a letter to the president asking him to stop shipments of offensive weapons. Huffman no doubt played it both ways to keep votes on both sides.

In the most feckless decision of his presidency, Joe Biden halted shipments of tank and mortar rounds, smart bombs that limit collateral damage and large bombs that reach Hamas’ underground smuggling tunnels, which bring Iranian rockets and weapons into Gaza.

Congratulations, congressman. You just strengthened Hamas and wounded Israel.

Embargoing arms to Israel, this country’s most reliable ally, is beyond the pale for me and for Jewish organizations that have roundly deplored the president’s arms embargo. Urging the president to deplete Israel’s arsenal will make the history books as Huffman’s dumbest policy choice of his career.

ALAN STEIN

Mendocino

Making Hamas stronger

EDITOR: If Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thinks that he can totally wipe out Hamas, I have some really bad news for him. With everything that has happened in the past seven months in Gaza, it is a pretty fair bet that for each Hamas fighter killed, five young men (and women) have been radicalized and are ready to step in for them. It’s time to think outside the box.

ASTRID HARPER

Santa Rosa

Objectionable term

EDITOR: The use of the words “factory farming” in your lead headline is objectionable (“Battle over ‘factory farming’ heating up,” Monday). The words themselves are a pejorative created by animal activists trying to destroy family farming. The idea it creates is of children picking bits of coal from a grate in a steel mill in 1890. Your use of the words shows your disdain for local farmers and your support of the intended ballot measure. Words mean something. and your use of that term is alarming for a so-called independent news source. You owe hardworking local farmers and ranchers an apology for calling them factory farmers.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

