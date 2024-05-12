PG&E’s self-promotion

EDITOR: How long are PG&E’s TV ads going to tell us how wonderful they are for starting to put their lines underground while, of course, charging us for the privilege?

Thirty years ago at least, we started requesting that they put their lines underground both for safety and aesthetics. No, it would cost too much. How much have houses destroyed by the fires cost? How do you measure the cost of lives lost, careers destroyed, hope shattered? Please stop telling us how wonderful you are.

JENNIFER NICHOLS

Sebastopol

A ‘yes’ on parcel tax

EDITOR: I’ve read many letters in the past like the one from Bob Burns (“A hard ‘no’ on parcel tax,” May 1). He complains that taxpayers “suffer from tax fatigue.” He wonders when taxes for schools will be enough. He says, “Enough is enough.” I disagree.

As far as a parcel tax for Santa Rosa schools, I support it. I think taxing ourselves for schools is essential for the future of our children and grandchildren, and those of our neighbors. The children we educate today will help our families and our communities thrive for decades to come.

Furthermore, I quote a friend of mine who says, “I don’t mind paying taxes. I like civilization!”

MARSHA TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

No good outcome

EDITOR: Sofia Ongele, one of those who joined the Columbia University Palestinian encampment, said, “A lot of students here are aware of what happened in 1968,” i.e. the Vietnam War protests (“Echoes of 1968 in school protests,” April 30).

I wonder if those students are also aware of what happened six months ago on Oct. 7, not to mention what happened in Europe beginning in 1939 and not ending until 1945. Jewish people were specifically targeted for genocide; they did not attack Germany. Israel is not engaged in genocide. It is trying to defeat a terrorist group whose avowed objective is to kill Jews, and whose members kidnapped, raped butchered and killed them and then went into hiding in tunnels underneath hospitals. Shame on the students who talk about genocide. They know nothing about history. There is no equivalence whatsoever here.

Yes, Palestinians are suffering terribly. Many, perhaps most, are innocent victims of war. However, Hamas didn’t co-opt Palestine without the permission, consent and even the welcoming of Palestinians. Palestinians could have, and should have, foreseen the terrible consequences rained upon them by a rightfully enraged nation.

It is sad to think, and realize, that there is no good outcome to the hostilities in the Middle East.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Incomplete report

EDITOR: The overall purpose of the California Environmental Quality Act is to honestly identify a project’s impacts and then to honestly mitigate (reduce impacts) to an insignificant level. Unfortunately, as we have seen in the case of the Sonoma Developmental Center proposal this often is not done (“Judge upends massive redevelopment plans,” April 29).

I have seen firsthand how authors try to make something insignificant with what I have coined as “plannerese”: the use of vagaries, creating the impression of thoroughness with unenforceable language that sounds good. These documents often have the appearance of honesty and transparency, but they often conceal the real impacts.

Many of these documents ignore or gloss over cumulative impacts (for you non-planners, these are impacts that can be created by multiple projects, often nearby).

About $3 million, as I recall, has been spent on developing a document that has now been disputed by a judge. There is no credibility, and this really is sad. It seems the essence of the report as William Shakespeare has said: “Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” Thank you, Judge Bradford DeMeo, for rejecting the report.

JOE LIEBER

Sonoma

Amnesty must be earned

EDITOR: Like many Americans, I served this country to preserve and provide free speech. I went into public service for many years. Today, watching what is happening infuriates me in the disrespect for law enforcement, trespassing and comments being shouted. Those who shout statements like from the river to the sea and kill these people and/or this country shout treason in my book. And now they ask for amnesty for their offenses. Amnesty like respect has to be earned and is not just a reward for their violations.

SCOTT WATERMAN

Petaluma

Waste of money

EDITOR: Here we go again, another project for the Sonoma County taxpayers to get fleeced on. The $40 million Roseland Tierra de Rosas project should have been started and finished with private donations (“At long last, progress,” May 4). By my calculations, the county has donated approximately $14 million through different departments by juggling public funds. How much more money will the county be able to come up with before its ultimate completion? Let us not forget, we as taxpayers are the ones who ultimately have to pay the bill for this mind-blowing waste of money. Shame on every member of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for once again putting their hands in our cookie jar.

JIM OWEN JR.

Santa Rosa

