PD Editorial: Flat-rate plan deserves a flat ‘no’ from CPUC

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It isn’t news to anyone that California utility rates are sky high.

PG&E rates increased about 13% at the beginning of this year, amounting to roughly a $400 a year bump for the average household. A second smaller increase was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission in March. Over the past decade, average monthly bills have more than doubled.

Now, imagine paying even if you don’t turn on the lights.

In a nutshell, that’s the plan on the CPUC agenda for Thursday’s meeting in Sacramento.

Most customers of the state’s three investor-owned utilities — PG&E, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric — would be charged a $24.15 flat fee every month plus an additional sum based on actual usage.

“If you wanted to design a policy that would send the signal that conservation doesn’t count, this would be it,” Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group, told the Los Angeles Times.

The utilities counter that a flat-fee structure would more evenly distribute fixed costs, such as grid maintenance and hookups, while an accompanying reduction in the rate for each kilowatt-hour used would serve as an incentive for people to switch to electric appliances and vehicles.

But, as the proposal itself notes, the fixed charge isn’t big enough to cover all the utilities’ fixed costs. Moreover, an 11% reduction in usage rates isn’t likely to persuade many people to make costly investments, such as rooftop solar panels.

Some other states have flat rate plans. So does the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District. But this would be an enormous change for most California residents, and it deserves a thorough and public review to determine whether it would deliver as promised.

However, much like the disastrous deregulation plan of the 1990s, ratepayers have largely been left in the dark.

As outlined this week by the Los Angeles Times, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the concept 63 pages in a 175-page update of his 2022-23 budget plan, released May 13, 2022. Language directing the CPUC to adopt a flat-rate structure surfaced on June 26, 2022, as part of a thick budget trailer bill dealing with the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant and other utility issues.

Assembly Bill 205 was presented to the Assembly Budget Committee a day later, along with 28 other trailer bills. Public discussion was limited to one hour, according to the Times, and there was no mention of the flat-rate proposal.

The full Assembly and state Senate passed the bill on June 29, 2022, and Newsom signed it into law a day later. Four days start to finish.

Last year, when utilities proposed flat fees as high as $92 a month, people noticed. Even some of the legislators who voted for AB 205 objected. Legislation introduced this year would cap flat rates at $10 a month, but that bill hasn’t even gotten a committee hearing. The commission, meanwhile, advanced the $24.15 flate fee, with the amount reduced to $6 for low-income households.

A state law directs the CPUC to adopt a flat-rate plan. But the commissioners don’t have to approve this one. They should say no, and start over — with the lights on.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.