Philp: Are you ready for an income-based electric bill?

The concept of an electricity bill based on your tax bracket is entirely foreign to the American consumer experience. It might smack of an invasion of privacy. Big Brother even. So of course, California is going to implement one for those who get their electricity from investor-owned utilities such as PG&E and Southern California Edison.

A year ago, this idea surfaced in a budget trailer bill with little public discussion. It was hastily approved by the Legislature. Signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the legislation puts California on a pioneering path to be the first state to factor wealth into this unpopular monthly bill.

Implementation of this groundbreaking plan is still at least a year away as it will be debated before the Public Utilities Commission until the PUC must adopt something by July 1, 2024. The PUC regulates investor-owned utilities such as PG&E. (Customers of public power agencies such as the Northern California Power Authority, whose members include Healdsburg and Ukiah, will not be subject to the income-based electric bills.)

The aim is to make electricity bills more equitable for Californians and because of this, the idea deserves a chance. But the man behind it all was unaware that the Legislature and Newsom would turn his proposal into a groundbreaking state law.

“I was shocked,” said Severin Borenstein, the originator of this taxation idea and the faculty director at the Energy Institute of the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. “We were not consulted.”

Borenstein argues persuasively that a typical Californian’s electricity bill is already a form of taxation.

It is not commonly understood that middle- and lower-income Californians are being disproportionately taxed for broader societal investments that the utilities are responsible for, such as hardening the grid against wildfires, underwriting energy efficiency programs and incentivizing solar panels on residential rooftops.

How does this happen? Solar panels on residential rooftops — now on about 1.3 million residences statewide — are a significant investment. Subsidies offered through the utilities have made them much more affordable. Yet only those who can afford to buy a home can benefit. So the benefits go disproportionately to wealthier Californians. These homes are given credit on their bills for the excess power they produced and sent to the grid. Meanwhile, middle- and lower-income people who often can’t afford to buy a home are getting their power from the electric grid and paying more on their bills to maintain it.

“This dynamic is a cost shift of grid maintenance responsibility from the wealthy to the poor,” wrote state Sen. Steven Bradford, a Democrat from Gardena, in 2022.

Borenstein agrees: “That tax is more regressive than the sales tax and about as regressive as the gas tax,” he wrote on his blog recently for the Energy Institute at Haas. “Dumping these shared costs on those least able to pay seems pretty unfair to me.”

Instead of an income-based electricity bill, Borenstein argues that it would be better if the state budget absorbed the costs to fortify the California electricity grid, protect watersheds and improve efficiencies.

The state Public Utilities Commission has until July 1, 2024, to settle on a new utility billing system that includes fixed monthly charges based on customers’ incomes. (SUSAN WOOD / North Bay Business Journal)

But California is mired in a budget deficit and billions in unmet needs. The Capitol is clearly disinterested in using the state budget process to pay for these big infrastructure projects.

Instead, it has set in motion what is arguably the largest utility bill overhaul in state history. It will impact every residential customer served by PG&E, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric. And it may create a template for other states to consider.

What Californians could experience could be called the Great Fixed Charge Debate.

It has long been a custom in California for either the Legislature or the Public Utilities Commission to add costs onto the investor-owned utilities that end up being inequitably shared in the monthly bill, which makes the bill essentially a tax. A public power agency could not do the same thing.

Why? Public utilities are governed by state laws such as Proposition 26, passed by California voters in 2010. Costs and benefits by law must be equitably distributed in a Northern California Power Authority bill. The same does not hold true for PG&E and the other investor-owned utilities. That is because they were carefully written out of the initiative.