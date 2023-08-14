Philp: The brutal politics of raising dams in California

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

As California faces climate change and a future with bigger storms and longer droughts, the challenges before us lead to an often-asked question: Should we make some of our existing dams bigger?

That is precisely what is happening now on the American River above Sacramento. Folsom Dam and its 340-foot-tall wall of concrete has been protecting the capital from flood since 1956. It is halfway through a construction project to increase its elevation by about 3.5 feet.

Meanwhile, upstream on the Sacramento River, a possible project with very similar engineering is at Shasta Dam. A proposal to raise the 602-foot dam by another 18.5 feet has some fresh political support, with recent legislation in the House of Representatives. But decades of steadfast opposition has made raising Shasta by any amount one of the most controversial water ideas in California.

Why does raising Folsom by 1% raise no hackles while the idea of raising Shasta 3% deeply divides the water community?

The benefits and the impacts of each possible dam are very different. And so are the politics.

Raising Folsom is a life-or-death matter to help ensure that the dam never fails. Raising Shasta is more of a balancing act of public values that pits some water benefits against environmental preservation and affected lands that are sacred to local native tribe.

Ron Stork personifies the California paradox about dams. A 34-year water warrior and senior policy advocate for the Sacramento-based Friends of the River, Stork supports the raising of Folsom Dam and opposes a similar raise of Shasta.

The Folsom raise “is a good insurance policy for the state capital,” Stork said.

But in the case of Shasta?

“It is going to remain controversial and be a conflict zone,” he said.

The idea of raising Folsom Dam began to surface more than two decades ago as a previous flood protection alternative — a large new dam in the northern American River canyon near the community of Auburn — faded into history.

Flood plain interests in Sacramento concluded that it was politically impossible for Congress to approve a dam after multiple attempts. In 1999, the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers and the federal Bureau of Reclamation all turned their attention to studying additional storage at Folsom and levee improvements downstream.

A single person opposed these ideas entirely because they were alternatives to the Auburn Dam. And it turns out this person was one of the most powerful members of Congress at the time, Republican John Doolittle of Rocklin.

Gridlock prevailed from 1999 into the new century, with Doolittle blocking efforts to raise Folsom Dam and construct a temporary replacement road for one that ran across the top of the dam at the time. Then al-Qaida and the 9/11 attacks, of all things, began to change the politics of Folsom Dam.

After the infamous acts of terrorism on American soil, the Bureau of Reclamation forever closed the road atop the dam for security reasons. Money existed to help build a new replacement bridge as part of the project to raise the dam. Yet Doolittle tried to seek money solely to build the new bridge without additional flood protection at Folsom in the form of House Resolution 2301 in 2002.

He failed. Doolittle remained in Congress until 2009, but he could no longer stop progress at Folsom without literally causing gridlock in the area by blocking the replacement bridge, which was completed in 2009.

That left one potential remaining adversary: rafters.

Folsom Reservoir “is the end of the most popular white-water rafting river in the western United States,” Stork said of the American River’s south fork.

“It is a sensitive subject,” he said. “There was a dialogue over a number of years.”

Raising a dam means raising the elevation of the water level. The higher the raise of the dam, the more the standing water moves upstream. And standing water isn’t good for rafting.

In the end, this was a nonissue. The additional 3.5 feet of water behind Folsom will only happen during the peak of runoff from very large winter storm cycles and not impact rafting during drier, warmer times.

There is also a real public safety reason to make this dam slightly taller. At the moment, Folsom is not tall enough to contain the largest conceivable storm the dam is designed to protect against, an apocalyptic event known in water vernacular as the Probable Maximum Flood. Under this theoretical disaster of disasters, the peak of floodwaters would flow over the top of Folsom Dam, endangering its very survival. With this slight raise, floodwaters are predicted to stay in the spillway system, protecting the infrastructure.