An updated pledge

EDITOR: It’s time to again update our nation’s Pledge of Allegiance. The original text was composed in 1885, and the latest version was approved by Congress in 1954. The text is far from sacred and untouchable, and as our country changes, the pledge should reflect very changed emphases and values 90 years later. Without going into specific reasons, I suggest for discussion:

“I pledge allegiance to the United States of America,

to its Constitution,

and to the Republic of which I am a part —

one Nation striving for unity,

promising to all liberty, equality, opportunity and justice.”

It would be interesting to see what other readers propose.

DAVE HENDERSON

Healdsburg

Simpson cost himself

EDITOR: I opened the April 12 issue of The Press Democrat and was offended by the headline “Trial cost athlete, actor his American dream.” If you believe O.J. Simpson was innocent, then it is appropriate, but the vast majority of people who followed the trial disagreed based on the facts and would say he cost himself his American dream, and in a most heinous manner.

KAREN COOPER

Hilo, Hawaii

Distracted driving

EDITOR: I am unclear about why Gwen Jones felt the need to comment on Petaluma police “doing their job” when she lives in Santa Rosa (“A low bar for news,” Letters, April 13). I walk to and from downtown Petaluma from my home multiple times a week. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in the middle of a crosswalk and almost been hit because someone is very clearly on their phone. I, for one, am very appreciative that police made distracted driving enforcement efforts a priority, even if for just one day. Here in Petaluma, we appreciate our police; and I’m sure as with other law enforcement agencies, we don’t tell them enough.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Community service

EDITOR: Like many Sonoma County residents, I have expressed concern about local government. I decided I wanted my voice heard so I applied to serve on the Sonoma County civil grand jury and was selected to be a juror.

I learned that serving on a civil grand jury is much different from serving on a criminal grand jury, which brings indictments in cases generally referred by the local district attorney. Civil grand juries investigate the operations of county and city government agencies, special and school districts.

There are benefits to serving on the civil grand jury that go beyond the investigations. Jurors learn about the inner workings of local government. They spend quality time discussing and analyzing critical issues with fellow jurors and agency representatives. They learn to collaborate and work productively with individuals whose perspectives and opinions differ. Jurors tend to come away from the experience with a sense of accomplishment and pride and newfound friendships with people they might otherwise never have met.

If you feel as I did and wish to learn more or apply to serve, visit online the Superior Court of Sonoma County website and click on civil grand jury.

DEBBIE WALLMAN

Sonoma

Don’t miss this show

EDITOR: I live in Napa and go every month to what must be Sonoma County’s best unknown live music venue, namely the jazz concerts on the first Sunday of every month at the Druid Hall on College Avenue in Santa Rosa from 1-5 p.m. These concerts feature some of Northern California’s best traditional jazz bands playing the type of music made famous by Louis Armstrong. This toe-tapping music is great to listen and dance to. It’s great fun. It’s too bad more people don’t know about it.

PHIL CARTWRIGHT

Napa

Bearing the cost

EDITOR: Obviously, limiting PFAS in drinking water is the right thing to do as it will help prevent thousands of illnesses, including cancers. However, according to the April 11 article, customers will end up paying more for water (“Biden aims for cleaner water”). My question is, why is it up to us?

Manufacturers knew PFAS would eventually get into our water. Aren’t they responsible for getting them out? Sure, it’s nice to have that slick coating on our receipts, dental floss and rain jackets, but if consumers had been offered a choice of whether to expose themselves (and wildlife) to carcinogens and reproductive problems, I don’t think they would have embraced PFAS.

PFAS are “forever” chemicals. That means all of them that have been made since they were invented back in 1938 are still here, in our food, water and bodies. Getting rid of them is going to be expensive and slow and may need new technologies. It’s only fair that those who profited from their manufacturer and sales be the ones who clean up the mess.

Let’s apply this rule to all environmental issues, including global warming.

JOAN LINNEY

Sonoma

