EDITOR: I am grateful to Albert Straus, our local organic farming pioneer, for speaking out regarding shrouded mediation discussions about dairies at Point Reyes National Seashore. I do not believe his intention was to try “to blow up the mediation” as Rep. Jared Huffman claims (“No plan to push ranchers to leave,” April 10).

We are spoiled here in Marin and Sonoma counties. To have local, fresh organic dairy products available everywhere we go is something we should never take for granted. It is unimaginable that would not do everything in our power to prevent all production from going to industrial-scale concentrated feed operations in Kern County.

Huffman needs to take those words seriously. If he does not, then it will be hard to believe he would like nothing more than for local dairy families to finally give up and to help them “negotiate a voluntary exit.”

SANDIE McCLARY

Sebastopol

‘Shock and fear’ backfires

EDITOR: The April 9 paper featured Petaluma High School’s two-day intervention on the effects of drunken driving (“Sobering simulation”). A mock car crash is a strategy that uses shock and fear to attempt to decrease teen DUI behaviors.

Research has demonstrated these types of programs are ineffective at best, and likely reinforce the behaviors they are trying to prevent. Research has shown mock car crashes don’t lead to positive behavioral change, can actually increase risky behavior and are least effective among those who most need to change their behavior. Fear based substance-abuse prevention does not work.

Strategies that have demonstrated to work can be found at theathenaforum.org/EBP. Rather than manipulating teens with fear-based approaches, our time and money are best used to teach and model positive, healthy behavior.

Prevention principles would have communities and schools focus on healthy alternatives to substance use, promote bonding with prosocial adults, peers and organizations, use interactive skill-building approaches and focus on normative education that portrays true substance use rates and corrects misperceptions.

We need to move on from ineffective, one-shot interventions such as mock car crashes to systemic approaches from preschool to high school that can take years to show positive effects.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Clearlake Oaks

Trump and immigrants

EDITOR: During a recent speech in Michigan, Donald Trump called immigrants animals. His wife is an immigrant. Does he think she’s an animal? Just wondering.

MINERVA HADDAD

Santa Rosa

Underestimating Biden

EDITOR: The naiveté, superficiality or rudimentary political awareness of those who underrate President Joe Biden because he isn’t a polished stage performer never ceases to astonish me — as though running for president is an audition for game show host, nightly talk show host or even Academy Awards master of ceremonies.

Helen Hunter cites momentary flaws and lapses in a single speech as disqualifying factors in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, overlooking the accomplishments of his first term (“Move on from Biden,” Letters, April 8). She never names a current Democrat who between August and November could put together a viable national campaign and effective ground game, particularly in battleground states, and raise the multimillions required to become a household name to beat Donald Trump. Financing a presidential campaign isn’t akin to organizing a fundraiser to send the local team to the national championships.

Too many voters imbued by pop culture can’t seem to get past superficiality to be able to discern Biden’s strength of character, wisdom, humanity, political skill, sound judgment and historical perspective as well as his first-term legislative accomplishments. To this ilk, it’s how does he look, talk, walk. What physicality does he project? As if physicality overrides all other characteristics in a president. Sad commentary!

ELIZABETH RAVENSCROFT

Penngrove

Save the tracks

EDITOR: State Sen. Mike McGuire touts his Great Redwood Trail as being environmentally viable and says it will help the economy in Mendocino and Humboldt counties. This couldn’t be further from the truth. He wants to abandon the railroad line and replace it with a trail that will never generate the money an operating railroad can with both freight and passenger trains. He wants to spend more money on developing the trail than it would take to reopen the existing out-of-service line from Sonoma County to Willits. Talk about a waste of taxpayers’ money.

The railroad was engineered and built, with great effort, more than 100 years ago to accommodate trains and railroad operations. McGuire wants to trash this valuable asset of precise alignment of constant grades with tunnels and bridges to use as a recreational trail for a few users per day.

By not having the railroad reopened, all the freight and passenger traffic must depend on Highway 101, giving Caltrans an added excuse to widen the highway, let alone cause increased air and tire pollution from vehicles.

MICHAEL STRIDER

Santa Rosa

