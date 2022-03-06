Pollack: A ‘no-fly zone’ risks nuclear war

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has galvanized the United States and its NATO allies, who are imposing increasingly powerful sanctions on Russia while shipping aid and advanced weapons to Ukraine. But not everyone is satisfied with these responses.

Soon after the fighting started, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R.-Illinois, tweeted that NATO should “Declare a #NoFlyZone over Ukraine” to disrupt Russian air operations and “give the heroic Ukrainians a fair fight.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also called for a no-fly zone, while others suggested that NATO strike the slow-moving Russian convoy outside Kyiv.

But President Joe Biden has made his policy clear, including in his State of the Union address on Tuesday. “Our forces are not engaged and will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine,” he said. Biden has reiterated this view consistently.

Why the firmness on this point? Biden’s goal, drawing on decades of practice during the Cold War, is to limit the risks of a nuclear exchange with Russia. As Biden told NBC News on Feb. 10, well before hostilities began: “That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.”

Fighting a nuclear-armed country is simply not in the same category as going to war with the likes of Iraq or Serbia. And no one should imagine that imposing a no-fly zone would mean anything less than a major fight. To dominate the skies over Ukraine, the United States would not only have to engage any Russian aircraft operating there, it would also have to “suppress” Russian surface-to-air missiles on the ground in Ukraine and in the adjacent areas of Russia and Belarus.

Entering a shooting war with Russia would have profound consequences whose full extent cannot be foreseen. In all likelihood, NATO’s conventional superiority would soon present Putin with a stark choice: Either accept a humiliating defeat or unleash some version of the nuclear option that he is already brandishing. To limit that risk, most analysts judge that an armed conflict between the United States and Russia must be avoided, notwithstanding the commendable desire to do everything possible on behalf of an embattled Ukraine.

A satellite image shows the northern end of a convoy of Russian vehicles crossing Ukraine on Feb. 28. (Maxar Technologies)

The alternative now being pursued is a strategy honed during the Cold War years: proxy war. The United States and the Soviet Union learned to tolerate each other’s support for a foe, as long as this support did not mean joining the fight. As President John F. Kennedy’s national security adviser McGeorge Bundy wrote after leaving office: “The most important thing that the United States and the Soviet Union can do to stay clear of the ‘nuclear tornado’ is to see to it that they have no war of any kind with each other.”

This shared understanding did not emerge full-blown after the Soviet Union broke the American nuclear monopoly in 1949; it was a hard-won result of a series of dangerous confrontations in Berlin, Korea and Cuba. A small direct clash did take place in October 1950, early in the Korean War, when American warplanes accidentally crossed the Soviet border, strafing an air base they believed to be in North Korea. This incident may have contributed to the Soviet decision to join the Chinese intervention in Korea that began the next month.

Soviet leader Josef Stalin, who ultimately committed two full fighter divisions to the war, was cautious enough to insist that the planes be painted in Chinese colors and stay over communist-controlled territory to avoid potential captures that would unmistakably demonstrate their identity. American pilots were jarred by the appearance of a tough new enemy that flew modern MiG-15 jets over a corner of North Korea that they came to call “MiG Alley.” Both sides chose to play it safe, keeping Soviet participation in the war a secret for many years afterward.

The turning point for these sorts of confrontations came in October 1962, when the Kennedy administration revealed that the Soviet Union had begun secretly placing nuclear-armed missiles in Cuba. Kennedy announced a “quarantine” of Cuba to prevent the arrival of additional Soviet weapons, if necessary by force. (The word “quarantine” was chosen because it was less suggestive of a state of war than “blockade.”) This act opened the 13-day crisis that brought the world closer to a nuclear exchange than ever before or since. Chastened, the two sides soon afterward created a leadership hotline to help defuse future crises and agreed to end nuclear testing in the atmosphere.