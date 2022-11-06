Porter: Meeting climate targets will take a global effort

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Economic development. It was the fundamental challenge of the post-colonial era, embodying an economic, political, moral imperative: How could the poor world in the global south become as rich as the rich nations of the north? The question was never satisfactorily answered. Strategies hawked from opposite ideological corners mostly failed to deliver.

Then the question changed. The heads of state and government arriving for the United Nation’ 27th climate change summit, which begins Sunday in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, might describe the new challenge this way: How can the poor south become as rich as the rich north without broiling?

Climate change poses a stark challenge to the development imperative. Floods and drought, hurricanes and heat waves will make the path out of poverty much more difficult. But trying to limit climate change poses its own set of problems for the developing world.

Few have grasped the full implications of the additional climate roadblock. But it is disrupting the “development agenda,” inserting new tension between the aspirations of people in developing countries and policymakers in the world of the rich. Leaders in the global south, already skeptical of industrialized nations’ interest in assisting their development, have a powerful new reason to distrust ostensible do-gooders from the developed world.

It’s baked in by now that if progress in the combat against climate change continues along the same path as the past decade or two, the world will broil even if the poor stay poor. The carbon spewed into the atmosphere thus far has drastically lengthened the odds of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the average of the late 19th century. The latest analysis by the U.N. Environment Program estimates that pledges for countries around the world put the global temperature on track to rise around 2.5 Celsius by the end of the century.

Moreover, the aspiration of achieving “net zero” CO2 emissions by 2050 looks like a fantasy. By the admittedly conservative projections of the U.S. Energy Information Administration, we are set to blow past this target several times over. The EIA’s baseline projection — which is based on current economic and demographic trends and assumes steady progress on decarbonization along historical pathways — has it that carbon emissions from energy use in 2050 will total some 43 billion tons of CO2, up from 36 billion last year.

This is partly because rich nations already have a lot of capital and technology, which will help them decarbonize their economies more quickly. What’s more, their populations are barely growing.

The population of poorer nations, by contrast, will grow by 1.5 billion people over the period, according to the EIA baseline projection. These people will aspire to higher living standards than their forebears. Improving living standards, everywhere and always throughout human history, has required consuming more energy. That’s where most of the CO2 emissions will come from.

To hit the zero-emissions target, all sorts of things must change much faster than they have so far. The International Energy Agency says that energy use per dollar of GDP over the next 10 years must fall over 2.5 times faster than in the past decade. Solar and wind energy must account for 41% of power generation in 2030, up from 11% last year. Even if every country in the world meets the decarbonization pledges made so far, the IEA estimates that the global supply of renewable energy will be 20% short of what is needed to hit the zero-emissions target by the middle of the century.

The incipient awareness of how tough the decarbonization task is has led activists and policymakers down interesting paths. On the more alarmed side sit efforts like those of the Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative, which is trying to persuade countries to develop principles that would govern deployment of geoengineering technologies, which may well be needed to reflect sunlight back into space to temporarily cool the planet.

On the other end, many environmental organizations have taken to whistling past the graveyard, hoping their favored technologies — essentially solar and wind power — will somehow set the world on a path to zero sometime soon without having to deploy technologies like nuclear energy and carbon capture and storage, which they don’t like.

Still, the rising alarm over missing the targets has given renewed credence to an old, recurrent proposition: that the enemy is economic growth itself. Some activists are framing the battle against climate change as part of the effort to stop humanity’s exploitation of the natural environment. To set things straight, they propose, humanity must turn the development imperative on its head and forfeit economic growth entirely.