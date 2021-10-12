Postrel: California’s smart plan to let homeowners be homebuilders

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

California just gave single-family homeowners more control over their property and, for those in high-demand cities, the potential for a big financial windfall. Eight time zones away in the U.K., the Conservative government is revising its planning bill in ways that could give homeowners a similar boon.

The details and contexts differ, but both approaches recognize a political reality. The way to relieve housing shortages is to build more homes, and it’s easier to legalize construction if existing homeowners realize benefits.

California’s new law is known as SB 9, not exactly a catchy title. If California’s Legislature were as fond of strained acronyms as Congress, they might have named it something like the Homes Act, for promising Homeowner Money for Expanded Supply. It gives potential NIMBY resisters a financial stake in new housing.

With some exceptions, such as historic districts and fire-prone areas, the law allows people who own single-family homes to add a second unit on their property, either by constructing a new building or turning an existing house into a duplex. In addition, they can split a lot in two, with two units permitted on the second lot. In areas where housing is in great demand, that flexibility promises to make the land more valuable.

Most local rules about heights and setbacks would still apply, but the new construction would be exempt from challenges under the California Environmental Quality Act, a favorite tool of housing opponents. The property owner would have to live in one of the units for at least three years after the project was complete.

“Any change in use requires the cooperation of the owner, either to sell the site or to redevelop it themselves,” noted a report from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley. In most of the state’s single-family neighborhoods, individual houses will remain the most profitable use of the land. So those places won’t change.

In job-rich areas of Los Angeles, San Diego and Silicon Valley, however, SB 9 enables more housing while still preserving neighborhoods’ low-rise, leafy feel. Although Southern California is famous for its single-family suburbs, many historic L.A. neighborhoods include attractive duplexes and fourplexes dating to the 1920s and ’30s. “If more of the city just looked like that we probably wouldn’t have a housing crisis,” said Michael Manville, an urban planning professor at UCLA. “And those are beautiful buildings.” The Terner Center estimates that about 700,000 new homes would become economically feasible under the law’s provisions, including 126,000 in Los Angeles County.

To see how it might work, consider a post-World War II bungalow whose open house I visited in 2018. Dark, rundown and strangely laid out, it sold for $1.52 million. The real estate agent rightly predicted that it would be a complete teardown. The five-bedroom house that replaced it sold for $3.75 million.

Under SB 9, the same lot might instead be occupied by four three-bedroom town houses, selling for $1 million each and sharing a yard. The old house’s sales price would presumably go up accordingly. A million bucks is hardly cheap, but it’s more accessible than a multimillion-dollar mansion with a pool — housing for the 10% rather than the 1%. And that new supply, in turn, reduces upward price pressure in more affordable neighborhoods where the new owners would otherwise have settled.

It will take time for developers to figure out how to make such projects work smoothly. “We haven’t done it on any scale for 70 years,” Manville said. “And one thing that means is that no one knows how to do it.”

Big business isn’t the only option. SB 9 is about legalizing small-scale projects driven by existing homeowners’ interests. Parents could divide their lots to enable their children to stay in the area. Empty-nesters might convert big homes into duplexes to derive income from renters.

Individual builders might even find their way back into markets like L.A., where only large, abundantly capitalized companies have been able to negotiate complex regulations, multiple appeals and resulting project delays. Starting with their own lots, construction-savvy homeowners could build working capital from there. Keeping the scale small and the regulation simple opens up room for new players.

But all of this depends on SB 9 actually taking hold. Opponents are working to put an initiative on the November 2022 ballot that would give local zoning laws primacy. They’re appealing to Californians who equate change with loss rather than opportunity, and who worry about what might happen to their neighborhoods — never mind the potential financial upside.