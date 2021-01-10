Postrel: Micromanagement is plaguing vaccine rollout

For too many people, it's a knee-jerk reaction: Blame the slow U.S. rollout of coronavirus vaccines on too little central planning by the administration of President Donald Trump. Demand tighter control from the administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Limit the number of vaccination sites! Bring in the military! Put somebody in charge!

But the problem with the rollout of the vaccines isn't that no one is in charge. Far from the answer, tighter federal control would probably be a disaster. It would only amplify the problem.

By guaranteeing large purchases, the federal government gave manufacturers strong incentives to produce the vaccines. It was a smart move, and it worked. But now we're experiencing the downside. Buying up the supplies and bestowing a vaccine monopoly on state governments blocked the normal distribution channels connecting producers with vaccinators.

Whether you're laying fiber optic cable or delivering packages, that last mile is the tricky, labor-intensive, expensive part. To reach individuals, the system has to go from centralized operations to decentralized ones. That's why we have retailers rather than ordering our toilet paper from Georgia-Pacific, and why they, in turn, often rely on distributors. “Cutting out the middleman” is a catchy slogan, but intermediaries make the system work.

When the federal government turned state agencies into the country’s vaccine distributors, it bypassed the usual supply chains. Doctors and hospitals couldn’t get coronavirus vaccines the way they order other inoculations.

Distribution also became politicized in ways that slow down vaccination. Every shot comes with a ton of paperwork, and the rationing rules are hard to understand. Who exactly qualifies as a health care worker or an essential employee? Is it OK for hospitals to give shots to janitors or billing clerks?

In Minnesota hospitals, one doctor who asked to remain anonymous noted in an interview, “there was a lot of focus on scheduling appointments and dividing up by departments to be sure they were fair” even if that meant delaying vaccines and potentially letting some supplies go to waste. It’s a widespread problem.

As he threatens fines for hospitals that don’t use all their vaccines, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, also signed an executive order requiring providers to certify that every recipient qualifies under the current rationing protocol. Letting someone jump the queue now risks a $1 million fine and the loss of a state license. “If you wanted to make sure that rapidly expiring vaccines distributed in 10-dose vials end up in the trash, this is how you’d do it,” observed commentator Mason Hartman on Twitter.

Micromanagement is impeding the rollout. In South Carolina, for instance, a medical assistant often gives injections in a doctor’s office, and the job requires no special certification. For coronavirus vaccines, however, the state says even someone with decades of experience can’t administer a shot unless they have an official credential.

Instead of leaving decisions up to medical practices that give shots every day and know who can do the job, “each state has different rules on what level of person can give a (coronavirus) vaccine,” says Craig Robbins, a primary-care physician with Kaiser Permanente in Colorado, who has been working on the health management organization’s vaccine rollout.

Distribution is hard enough without these roadblocks. Start with the numbers. At Kaiser Permanente facilities, a single vaccinator can give about 10 shots an hour, with much of the time spent filling out forms. To get to herd immunity, the U.S. needs to inject two doses several weeks apart to something like 240 million people. At 10 injections an hour, that’s 48 million hours of vaccinators’ time, 4.8 million hours a week over 10 weeks to get to early March. We’d need 120,000 vaccinators working 40-hour weeks. In a big country, that sounds doable.

After all, the U.S. has nearly a million practicing physicians, about 4 million registered nurses, 920,000 licensed practical or vocational nurses, more than 670,000 medical assistants, plus pharmacists, paramedics and medical, dental, nursing and pharmacy students. The problem is that most of those people already have jobs or full-time coursework. Most aren’t available to spend all day giving coronavirus shots.

The last thing we need in these circumstances are special restrictions on who can administer vaccines — restrictions that send the perverse message that vaccines against this disease are somehow more questionable than those against the flu or measles.