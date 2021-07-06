Press Democrat Editorial FAQs

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Readers often ask about the editorials and columns that appear on the opinion pages, especially how choices are made and by whom. In the spirit of transparency, and in hope of encouraging greater reader participation, here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions from readers of The Press Democrat’s editorial and Forum pages.

What is the purpose of the editorial page?

Our role is to comment on the news, express the views of the editorial board and to provide a forum for readers to present their opinions. Our goal is to provide a variety of perspectives and to advocate for effective public policy.

Who decides the paper’s editorial views?

The permanent members of the editorial board are Sonoma Media Investments CEO Steve Falk and Editorial Director Jim Sweeney. We also have two rotating spots on the editorial board for community members who serve for a year or so as full voting members of the board. Judy Coffey, a retired Kaiser executive, and Mick Menendez, the director of advanced planning for Pacific Advisors, are our present community board members.

The board discusses potential editorials, meet with newsmakers and advocates, researches issues and comes to agreement on what positions to take on key issues, including election endorsements.

Does the newsroom participate in planning editorials?

No one in the newsroom assigns or writes editorials, and no one from the editorial pages assigns, reports or edits news articles.

May I write for the opinion pages?

Yes. We publish letters to the editor each day, and we frequently publish Close to Home opinion columns written by local readers. Our Close to Home authors are usually individuals with a particular expertise or background in a certain area that is the subject of their opinion piece.

How do I submit a letter?

Letters should be no more than 200 words long and must include the names, addresses and phone numbers of no more than two authors. Only the authors’ names and hometowns appear in print. Letters should be sent to letters@pressdemocrat.com. We prefer to receive letters via email, but you can also send them by mail to 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa 95401.

Do you publish letters that express views contrary to the paper’s editorial stance?

Yes. We welcome contrary views. The opinion pages are intended to reflect a full spectrum of viewpoints.

How do Close to Home columns differ from letters?

Like letters, Close to Home columns express opinions, but they provide greater detail and context. Many require gathering facts and data — in effect, reporting. They’re often written by people involved in an issue or with experience that provides expertise or perspective.

Are all letters published?

No. We often receive two or three times more letters than we have space to print, especially during campaign season. We look for letters on local subjects but don’t limit letters to local issues. We also look for letters that express new viewpoints.

Do letters and Close to Home columns appear on your website?

Yes. Almost everything that appears on the editorial and Forum pages also appears at pressdemocrat.com/opinion. You can find additional commentary and editorial cartoon galleries on our website.

Who chooses the columnists who appear in the paper?

Opinion page columns and editorials from other newspapers are selected by the editorial director.

Do columnists reflect the paper’s views?

Not necessarily. As with picking letters, our goal is to publish voices from across the political spectrum. Regular columnists include conservatives such as George F. Will and Jonah Goldberg and liberals such as Eugene Robinson and Gail Collins.

What about the editorial cartoons?

Editorial cartoons also reflect a range of views, including such conservatives as Lisa Benson and Gary Varvel and such liberals as Mike Luckovich and Bill Bramhall.

How do I contact the editorial board?

You may call Editorial Director Jim Sweeney at 521-5201 or email him at jim.sweeney@pressdemocrat.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.