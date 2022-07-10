Press Democrat Editorial FAQs

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Readers often ask about the editorials and columns that appear on the opinion pages, especially how choices are made and by whom. In the spirit of transparency, and in hope of encouraging greater reader participation, here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions from readers of The Press Democrat’s editorial and Forum pages.

What is the purpose of the editorial page?

The editorial board operates independently from the news department. Our role is to offer perspective on the news, express the views of the editorial board and provide a forum for readers to share their opinions. Our goal is to provide a variety of views and to advocate for effective public policy.

Who decides the paper’s editorial views?

The permanent members of the editorial board are Sonoma Media Investments CEO Steve Falk; Editorial Director Jim Sweeney; Rick Green, editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer for SMI; Karleen Arnink-Pate, chief revenue officer for SMI; and Emily Charrier, publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier and Sonoma Index-Tribune.

We also have two rotating spots on the board for community members who serve for a year or so as full voting members of the board. Judy Coffey, a retired Kaiser executive, and Mick Menendez, the director of advanced planning for Pacific Advisors, are our present community board members.

The board discusses potential editorial topics, meet with newsmakers and advocates, researches issues and adopts positions on issues, including election recommendations.

If you’re interested in becoming a community member of the board, send a resume to jim.sweeney@pressdemocrat.com

May I write for the opinion pages?

Yes. We publish five or six letters to the editor each day, and we frequently publish Close to Home opinion columns written by local authors. Our Close to Home writers are usually individuals with a particular expertise or personal background in a certain area that is the subject of their commentary.

How do I submit a letter?

Letters should be original — we want your thoughts, not words supplied by an organization — and no more than 200 words long. Letters must include the author’s name, address and phone number. Only the name and town appear in print. Send letters to letters@pressdemocrat.com or 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa 95401.

Do you publish letters that express views contrary to the paper’s editorial stance?

Yes. We welcome contrary views. The opinion pages are intended to reflect a full spectrum of viewpoints.

How do Close to Home columns differ from letters?

Like letters, Close to Home columns express opinions, but they provide greater detail and context. They can entail gathering facts and data — in effect, reporting. They’re often written by people with experience that provides expertise or perspective on an issue.

Are all letters published?

No. We receive more letters than we have space to print. We look for letters on local subjects but don’t limit letters to local issues. We also look for letters that express new viewpoints.

Do letters and columns appear on your website?

Yes. Almost everything that appears on the editorial and Forum pages also appears at pressdemocrat.com/opinion. You also can find online extras: commentary and editorial cartoon galleries that doesn’t appear in the print newspaper.

Who chooses the columnists who appear in the paper?

Opinion page columns and editorials from other newspapers are selected by the editorial director.

Do columnists reflect the paper’s views?

Not necessarily. As with picking letters, our goal is to publish voices from across the political spectrum. Regular columnists include conservatives such as George F. Will and Jonah Goldberg and liberals such as Eugene Robinson and Gail Collins.

What about the editorial cartoons?

Editorial cartoons also reflect a range of views, including such conservatives as Lisa Benson and Scott Stantis and such liberals as Mike Luckovich and Bill Bramhall.

How do I contact the editorial board?

You may call Editorial Director Jim Sweeney at 707-521-5201 or email him at jim.sweeney@pressdemocrat.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.