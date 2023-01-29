Press Democrat Editorial FAQs

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Readers ask about editorials, letters and commentary, especially how they are chosen and by whom. In the spirit of transparency, and in hope of encouraging reader participation, here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about The Press Democrat’s opinion pages.

What is the purpose of the opinion pages?

The Press Democrat is the preeminent editorial voice on the North Coast. We are locally owned and operated. We are residents, voters, consumers and taxpayers, as well as observers and watchdogs of the community. Our opinion pages are dedicated to promoting the civic and economic well-being of our diverse communities, transparency in government and preservation of local watchdog journalism.

The editorial board operates independently from the newsroom but adheres to the same high standards for accuracy, fairness and professionalism as our reporters and news editors. Our role is to provide perspectives on the news, identify community needs, promote dialogue, showcase possible solutions, hold public officials accountable, express the views of the editorial board and provide a forum for readers to share their opinions and insights.

Who decides the paper’s editorial views?

The permanent members of the editorial board are Sonoma Media Investments CEO Eric Johnston; Editorial Director Jim Sweeney; Richard A. Green, editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer for SMI; and Emily Charrier, publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier and Sonoma Index-Tribune.

We have two rotating spots for community members on the editorial board. Judy Coffey, a retired Kaiser executive, and Mick Menendez, the director of advanced planning for Pacific Advisors, are our present community board members.

The board convenes regularly to discuss potential editorials, interview newsmakers and advocates and adopt evidence-based positions, including election recommendations.

If you’re interested in becoming a community member of the board, send a resume to jim.sweeney@pressdemocrat.com

May I write for the opinion pages?

Yes. We publish five or six letters to the editor daily, and we also publish Close to Home opinion columns written by local authors. Close to Home writers are usually individuals with some expertise or experience on a particular subject that provides an interesting perspective.

How do I submit a letter?

Letters should be original — we want your thoughts, not words supplied by an organization — and no more than 200 words long. Letters must include the author’s name, address and phone number. Only your name and town appear in print. Send letters to letters@pressdemocrat.com or 416 B St., Santa Rosa 95401.

Do you publish letters that express views contrary to the paper’s editorial stance?

Yes. We welcome contrary views. The opinion pages are intended to reflect a full spectrum of viewpoints.

How do Close to Home columns differ from letters?

Like letters, Close to Home columns express opinions on subjects of local interest. They often entail gathering facts and data, and they are fact-checked before publication. We can accommodate 600-800 words in the Sunday paper and 400 words on weekdays. Take note: there are more opportunities for publication on weekdays.

Are all letters published?

No. We receive more letters than we have space to print. We look for letters on local subjects but don’t limit letters to local issues. We look for new viewpoints, and we fact-check letters. We generally don’t publish open letters, anonymous letters, poetry or personal attacks on other writers.

Do letters and columns appear on your website?

Yes. Almost everything that appears on the daily opinion and Sunday Forum pages also appears at pressdemocrat.com/opinion. You also can find online extras — commentary and editorial cartoon galleries that doesn’t appear in the print newspaper.

Who chooses the columnists who appear in the paper?

Opinion page columns are selected by the editorial director.

Do columnists reflect the paper’s views?

Not necessarily. As with picking letters, our goal is to publish voices from across the political spectrum. Regular columnists include conservatives such as George F. Will and Jonah Goldberg and liberals such as Eugene Robinson and Gail Collins.

What about the editorial cartoons?

Editorial cartoons also reflect a range of views, including such conservatives as Lisa Benson and Scott Stantis and such liberals as Mike Luckovich and Bill Bramhall.

How do I contact the editorial board?

You may call Editorial Director Jim Sweeney at 707-521-5201 or email him at jim.sweeney@pressdemocrat.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.