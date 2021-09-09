Rivenberg: A California recall quiz

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

California's madcap gubernatorial recall election features vampire hair, a Kodiak bear, an erstwhile mayor and a radio host millionaire. Confused by the state's latest attempt to oust a sitting governor? Here are answers to the most common questions, as we see them.

Q: In addition to firing Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor, can voters recall other things, like the year 2020?

A: Yes. However, the only replacement years on the ballot are 1906, when a monster earthquake leveled San Francisco, and 2027, when the entire state will be on fire because of climate change. A new petition is circulating to recall the next host of “Jeopardy” and replace that person with a hologram of Alex Trebek. The Trebek hologram would also take over as Britney Spears’ conservator.

Q: The candidate debates have been a real snooze fest. What can be done to spark more interest?

A: To liven things up, debate organizers will replace the Q&A format with an obstacle course of wildfires, tent cities, unvaccinated hordes, rolling blackouts, Kardashians and candidate John Cox’s Kodiak bear. Whoever survives becomes the next governor. If nobody survives, the bear becomes governor.

Q: Will there be a movie about the recall?

A: Of course. One script making the rounds in Hollywood is a sequel to “Nomadland” called “Newsomland,” in which a down-and-out political party roams the Golden State in search of a way to regain relevancy.

Q: Some say the recall could disenfranchise millions of Californians by potentially electing a candidate who receives fewer votes than Newsom. True?

A: If by the phrase “millions of Californians” you mean the lobbyists, unions, corporations and Indian casinos that have donated $54 million to Newsom’s anti-recall campaign (and some have already reaped political benefits), then yes, they'll be disenfranchised if the governor loses.

Q: Isn’t it a waste of taxpayer money to spend $275 million on a recall election when the regular governor’s race will happen next year?

A: Yes, but fortunately the alleged scammers who filed $30 billion in suspected fraudulent unemployment claims under Newsom’s watch have generously agreed to pick up the tab.

Q: Did Democrats learn anything from their mistakes in Gray Davis’ 2003 recall?

A: They learned a lot. This time, to distract attention from the governor’s record, they're branding the recall “a right-wing power grab” that is “part of an ongoing national effort to steal elections that Republicans cannot win” and which will cause “lasting damage to our state, our environment and the very fabric of our democracy.” No, wait. Those quotes are actually things Davis said in 2003 before he lost. Never mind.

Q: A writer once described Newsom’s gel-heavy hairstyle as “befitting a Tesla-driving vampire.” Is that accurate?

A: Such characterizations are unfair. Newsom drives a hybrid Chevrolet Tahoe.

Q: What is radio host Larry Elder's background? Any relation to the ancient Roman scholar Pliny the Elder?

A: Possibly. The two appear to be equally out of touch with California voters.

Q: Polls show Elder ahead of the other governor wannabes. I’m worried he could win.

A: So are Democrats. That’s why, for the good of the state, Newsom is urging Californians to choose the “most qualified, least objectionable” candidate — former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a moderate Republican — just in case the recall passes. Oops, our mistake again. Newsom is actually telling people to skip the second question on the ballot and let Republican voters pick his possible successor.

Q: So, if Elder becomes governor, could he also be recalled?

A: Don’t be silly. Democrats believe recalls are inherently bad and therefore would never stoop to organizing one themselves.

Roy Rivenburg is a Southern California journalist. From the Washington Post.

