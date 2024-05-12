PD Editorial: Judge’s ruling muddies North Coast water future

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A federal judge just added yet another layer to planning a sustainable future for the region’s water resources.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ruled that the Army Corps of Engineers violates the Endangered Species Act with water released from Coyote Valley Dam into the Russian River. Because of the way the 66-year-old dam is designed, a lot of sediment gets mixed with the water and clouds the Russian River. Salmon and other fish are accustomed to some natural turbidity in the water, as the clouding is called, but not that much.

The good news is that the Corps of Engineers has a few months to come up with at least a temporary plan to address the judge’s concerns. The Corps primarily releases water during rainy winter months to keep the reservoir at an appropriate level for flood control. Water drawn down during the dry summer goes to meet the needs of people, farms and wildlife downstream.

A long-term solution might prove more elusive and expensive, though. The reservoir behind Coyote Valley Dam is better known as Lake Mendocino. It provides flood control for Ukiah and other nearby communities, recreational resources and, more important, water conservation. The lake stores winter rains for summer consumption in Mendocino and Sonoma counties.

When drought hits, the regional demand for water can deplete Lake Mendocino’s water quickly. In May 2021, it reached critically low levels. Fortunately, after all the rain in the past year, it’s at a healthy level right now.

The fates of Coyote Valley Dam, Lake Mendocino and the Russian River are all inextricably intertwined with plans to remove obsolete hydroelectric dams in Potter Valley. PG&E intends to demolish the Scott and Cape Horn dams on the Eel River, which will restore natural river flows and improve wildlife habitat. Diversions from the Potter Valley project feed the upper Russian River, and cooperative efforts are underway to maintain diversions from the Eel into the Russian and ensure the health of both rivers.

Those diversions help fill Lake Mendocino, which now becomes an important element of the conversation.

Construction of Coyote Valley Dam finished in 1958, more than a decade before President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act. That the dam isn’t up to modern standards for protecting salmon should surprise no one.

Removing the dam isn’t an option. The water it holds and the flood control it provides are too important to the region. What might be possible is improving or even raising the dam.

A larger, modern dam with spillways that aren’t designed to remove silt from the reservoir would remove much of the turbidity. A taller dam also would have added capacity during winter rainy seasons when water is most likely to be available for diversion without adversely impacting the Eel.

A couple months ago, Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, secured $500,000 in federal funding to study raising the dam. That study has taken on increased importance in light of the judge’s ruling last week.

The trick will be convincing the federal government to help pay for whatever recommendation comes out of that study, which could possibly include building a bigger dam.

