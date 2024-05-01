Hard no on parcel tax

EDITOR: According to a recent mailer, Santa Rosa City Schools is considering adding a parcel tax to November’s ballot. The district is requesting input from residents. I am opposed to any parcel tax or bond measure that allows non-parcel owners to vote for parcel owners to pay a tax the non-owners won’t have to pay.

My tax bill is already loaded with several school-related assessments. The proposal includes an opt-out for seniors, which I consider a smart but sleazy move by proponents and another example of one group (seniors) voting for parcel owners to pay taxes that seniors won’t have to pay. Using the recent passage of Proposition 1 by a sliver, I believe voters are suffering from tax fatigue.

Finally, I am opposed to the parcel tax as I consider Santa Rosa schools to be in a state of confusion and failure based on the untimely announced departure of the superintendent and the inability of the board to agree on matters of campus security.

A recent article in The Press Democrat announced that 60% of third graders in California were not proficient in reading. Doesn’t seem to me that another unfair parcel tax will cure the problems with Santa Rosa schools. When is enough, enough?

BOB BURNS

Santa Rosa

Downside of airport growth

EDITOR: Yet another article extolling the expansion of flights from the Sonoma County airport without a mention of the safety problems the airport is having with runway deterioration and lack of adequate staff (“Airport readies as airlines ramp up services,” April 23). Also not mentioned is the pollution the larger jets bring with noise and smog. Finally, unless you are a business that caters to tourists, including the proliferation of short-term rentals, you may not want an influx of people who have no connection to Sonoma County and the neighborhoods they visit. Why does The Press Democrat continue to ignore the downside of the airport expansion.

CLAUDE ROSENTHAL

Santa Rosa

Revising the pledge

EDITOR: The letter about rewriting the Pledge of Allegiance implied we should all be progressive and value individual characteristics over individual contributions (“An updated pledge,” April 22). Without the poetic brilliance and pithy wording of the current pledge, I offer a concept that excludes no one, betters everyone and eliminates the self-serving rhetoric many use to justify their dependence on society simply because they were born here. Consider if you will:

In payment for the freedoms granted me by the United States of America and for the continual betterment of these United States of America, I make these commitments: to be honest and self-reliant, to individually care for myself and my family so as not to be a burden on the country. I pledge collectively with all citizens and welcomed residents to protect this country from any and all parties, foreign and domestic, that would undermine the country by demanding more than they have earned. I vow my compassion for those who need my help in the short run and to defend society against those who would take advantage of the generosity of the American public. I am a proud member of this society who realizes belonging is earned every day and pledge that I will strive to make my contributions reflect credit on the entire nation every day.

B.C. ADAMS

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.