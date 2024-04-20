PD Editorial: Finding a new leader for local schools

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The list of challenges facing Santa Rosa’s school district is daunting:

A below-average high school graduation rate.

Mediocre academic scores in core subjects.

Declining enrollment.

Precarious finances, complicated by the end of emergency COVID and post-wildfire assistance.

Ongoing controversies over campus safety measures and aligning graduation requirements with prerequisites for attending UC or CSU.

Possible consolidation of local school districts.

Many of these issues are not unique to Santa Rosa City Schools, and they can’t all be blamed on Superintendent Anna Trunnell, who announced her resignation Friday, effective at the end of the school year.

“I am honored to have been entrusted by the Board of Education with this important leadership position, and I am grateful for the journey and experiences,” she said in a message to district parents.

Trunnell inherited academic and fiscal challenges when she took over the 14,000-student K-12 district three years ago, and her resignation announcement pointed to several accomplishments, including expansion of mental health and support services for students, voter approval of two bond measures to upgrade facilities, added summer school options and incremental improvements in student scores in English and math.

However, her tenure is likely to remembered primarily for a stabbing death in a Montgomery High School classroom in 2023. In the aftermath, Trunnell convened large public listening sessions and appointed a safety advisory committee. But a debate over embedding police officers on school campuses that started before Trunnell became superintendent isn’t likely to be resolved before she steps down in June.

The superintendent answers to the school board, which will be responsible for hiring the district’s next chief administrator.

Given the scope of the challenges ahead, the board may be tempted to move quickly. But finding the right person for the job is most important.

We encourage board members to take their time and seek out candidates with broad experience in education and administration, as well as demonstrated leadership and communication skills. In choosing a new leader, the board should solicit input from parents, teachers and other stakeholders.

There is no reason not to start looking for the next superintendent right away, but there are solid arguments for waiting until after the election to fill the vacancy.

Four school board members come up for reelection in November, and at least one incumbent is expected to step down. Add a possible recall of school board President Omar Medina to the mix, and it’s possible there will be several new faces on the seven-member board.

If there is turnover, it’s only fair that new board members play a role in choosing the next superintendent. If there isn’t much turnover and finalists have been identified, returning board members can move quickly to name Trunnell’s successor. Then the real work can begin — preparing Santa Rosa students to thrive in college or the workplace.

