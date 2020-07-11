Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Why are we waiting?

EDITOR: As of Friday, Sonoma County is on the state watch list, and the county’s plan is to wait until Monday to see if the state orders us to shut down unsafe businesses (“State will add county to watch list,” Friday). Since we already know that our confirmed cases are rising at an alarming rate, why are county officials waiting to enact safety measures? Do they want to shift the blame off themselves?

This is scary, and many of us need help.

ROB WEGNER

Santa Rosa

Quitting isn’t the solution

EDITOR: Now is the time for Herman G. Hernandez, Barbara Grasseschi, Judy James and others to rejoin the Sonoma County Alliance and be part of the solution (“Kaiser quits business group,” July 4). Please don’t pass on this opportunity to make a difference.

Conduct workshops that engage local business leaders in recognizing the language and insidious discriminatory practices that perpetuate mistrust and anger among people of color. Whether the offending behavior is due to hateful discrimination, implicit bias or ignorance, dialogue and engagement with other Sonoma County Alliance members, including Doug Hilberman, will go so much further than dropping out.

Your business leadership experience and insights put you in a unique position to create solutions and institute changes within the Alliance and the community. Set an example of what change should look like.

GARY CAMPBELL

Santa Rosa

For new leadership

EDITOR: They say adversity reveals the competence of a leader while good fortune conceals it. For the first three years of his term, Donald Trump was fortunate in that the worst crises he faced were usually those of his own making. Then came COVID-19.

So now, with a real crisis upon us, what do we need in a leader?

Someone who can bring sustained focus on the problem.

Someone who can set aside personal and political considerations.

Someone who listens to experts and knows when to (and when not to) defer to them.

Someone with genuine compassion for victims.

Someone who can unite rather than further divide.

And someone who takes responsibility from Day 1.

Trump has failed this challenge in every way. It’s time for new, competent leadership.

God willing, COVID-19 will be the worst crisis we face in our lifetimes. But it will not be the last. Honestly, I don’t know if Joe Biden can lead us successfully through every crisis we may face. But we know that Trump can’t, because he’s shown us that he can’t, time and again. And we cannot afford another four years of feckless bluster pretending to be leadership.

JIM GALLAGHER

Petaluma

The common good

EDITOR: The COVID-19 situation isn’t a time for “I” thinking but a time for “we” thinking. This is a situation that calls for the common good, not for “what is good for me.”

There are too many people claiming individual rights as the reason for not wearing a mask and social distancing. All those people who you expose yourself to have the right to stay healthy.

Wear the mask and social distance.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

The ‘cake of stupidity’

EDITOR: The cake of stupidity has been taken and, in this instance, eaten, too. In their “patriotism,” a bunch of Second Amendment wannabes, gleefully eager for an excuse to shoot somebody, arrive to threaten and prevent a bunch of First Amendment adherents from exercising symbolic free speech by way of burning the stars and stripes (“Purported flag-burning event stirs outreach,” Sunday). And the wannabes exercise their First Amendment rights by waiving the stars and bars at the Gettysburg battlefield of all places. Never mind that they were duped by a hoax, an actual hoax this time, to coordinate and go there for no reason.

EVAN FIELD

Windsor

New names

EDITOR: In the interest of renaming significant locations and statues, let’s begin with the top — our nation's capital. Instead of the slaveholder George Washington, let us keep with tradition and name it after another Founding Father, John Adams. The nation’s capital could then be called Adams, D.C.

Tearing down the Washington Monument would cost others a great deal so, just rename it the Adams National Monument. As for the other prominent slaveholder, Thomas Jefferson, this monument could be named after two of our most renowned presidents — Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Roosevelt.

TR was the first president to invite a person of color to the White House for dinner. The White House could also be renamed the President’s House.

As for the state of Washington, it should be renamed Adams, which places it at the start of the alphabet. This would also apply to other cities, counties and schools.

LARRY GUNDRUM

Santa Rosa

A safety campaign

EDITOR: Given our need to protect ourselves from the cursed coronavirus, a friend suggested that we should take an idea from the police department’s campaign to urge seat belt compliance with their “Click it or ticket” signage. Our suggestion would be signage urging the public to “Mask it or casket.”

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

