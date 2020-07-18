Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Santa Rosa’s Pepper

EDITOR: Oh yes, we loved Pepper (“Pepper added spice to downtown Santa Rosa,” Sunday). When we came into town to go to the White House store, the shoe store or Rosenberg’s (not often to the big store), Pepper was free entertainment. She was regarded by the adults in my family as a saintly figure, someone you had to see in a different light. She was not normal folk, but she was our folk. Thank you, Gaye LeBaron, for your deep memories. You make us old-timers young again.

LINDA L. FRALEY

Santa Rosa

Harming the planet

EDITOR: The Trump administration, helped by congressional conservatives and a conservative courts overhaul, has targeted environmental rules. According to analyses by the New York Times and the Harvard and Columbia law schools, more than 60 environmental regulations have been rolled back, carrying out Donald Trump’s campaign promise to relax regulations for fossil fuels and other big polluters. Trump's handiwork includes:

— Lifting the drilling ban in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

— Weakening fuel efficiency standards.

— Canceling requirements for oil and gas companies to report methane emissions.

— Rescinding water pollution regulations for fracking on federal and native lands.

— Changing the Endangered Species Act and weakening protections of the imperiled sage grouse and other species.

— Protecting the pro-gun lobby and gun industry.

For nearly four years, the Trump administration has worked to achieve as many unilateral policy changes as possible, without providing strong legal arguments. Agencies skipped key steps like notifying the public and asking for comment. Trump didn’t believe in the COVID-19 threat until reality showed him otherwise. His administration still doesn’t believe in global warming.

Trump has created a riskier world for us and our grandchildren. Trump supporters are in collusion — taking us back to the dark ages of planet damage. Trump’s assault on our environment gets a “10.”

JEFF STUCKER

Sebastopol

Staying home

EDITOR: How wonderful to open up the sidewalks downtown for eating (“ ‘Much quieter meals’ as street closes to cars, July 11”). But wait before you rush downtown. While diners obviously aren’t going to wear masks, I noticed that seven of the 12 bicyclists and pedestrians in the accompanying photographs weren’t wearing masks. Come on, Santa Rosa, we all would like to support local businesses, so do your part: wear a mask. Many, including me, won’t be coming downtown.

SHIRLEY CHEAL

Santa Rosa

A grim picture

EDITOR: We are now in the jaws of COVID-19, a pandemic that has killed more than 139,000 Americans. This massive national health disaster already has made our nation a pariah. Americans are banned from visiting Canada and all the nations of the European Union.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that the state’s new cases rose 44% in just two weeks. The rise in cases and deaths here is mirrored in nearly every Sunbelt state, including Florida, Texas and Arizona, where intensive care units have about reached capacity. Soon hospital staffs will be making the morally horrible decision of which patients to save and which will have to die.

Almost all scientists, including Drs. Deborah Birks and Anthony Fauci, agree that our president has taken us down a disastrous path. In March, Donald Trump glibly announced, “Anyone who wants a test, can have one.” This isn’t true. Ask folks in Houston and Phoenix.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Trump’s risky strategy

EDITOR: You would think President Donald Trump has no plan to win the war against COVID-19. New cases are now approaching 70,000 daily, with deaths trending higher, too.

In many places, hospital intensive care units are at capacity with COVID-19 patients, making it more difficult to give them the proper care they need.

An appropriate presidential response would be cautionary words and a plan to decrease the spread. Instead, Trump minimizes caution, saying 99% of COVID-19 cases are harmless. Apparently he equates “harmless” with “nonfatal,” discounting the fact that patients can suffer for days or weeks and often long thereafter.

As for a plan, it appears the administration is trying to convince Americans to “live with it.” Trump’s edict that “schools must open in the fall” reinforces this. I think Trump’s strategy of learning to live with it is waving a white flag, conceding today’s battle to COVID-19 so he can win the war with an effective vaccine tomorrow.

Let’s hope a vaccine arrives sooner rather than later, or today’s inaction could result in a Pyrrhic victory with significantly more deaths than taking some additional action might have allowed.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

