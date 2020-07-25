Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Hiding virus data

EDITOR: While I respect the intelligence and many decisions of Sonoma County’s health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, her refusal to be transparent about the exact location of COVID-19 cases is endangering all of us. She needs to produce a dot map that gives this specific information.

Reporting that 55% of cases are in the “Central Region,” which includes Santa Rosa, Cotati and Rohnert Park isn’t enough. Mase needs to name specific businesses and places of infection as they have done in Mendocino County.

It is our responsibility to exercise extreme caution when visiting places that have employees who have tested positive, but how can we do this when we don't know where they are? Breaking down outbreaks by specific geographical locations may motivate residents in these areas to wear masks and forgo social gatherings. Our elected politicians should demand this information since our numbers have doubled in the past month. Stop hiding data.

LISA LAUREN

Santa Rosa

PG&E settlement funds

EDITOR: The settlement funds recently awarded to Sonoma County by the PG&E bankruptcy court offer an opportunity for a fresh look at our recovery from the October 2017 wildfires.

The allocation of $149 million to the county can be used for any purpose. In these unprecedented times, there may be a temptation to use this money to compensate for the considerable budget shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 health emergency. Those of us directly affected by the 2017 and 2019 fires, who have had our homes destroyed and our lives upended, strongly urge that these funds be used for fire recovery and to create long-term safety and resiliency of our community.

Our community continues to experience anxiety during every red flag warning, public safety power shutdown and NIXLE alert. We urge county supervisors to open the allocation process and solicit and hear the input of fire survivors.

Upgraded communication systems are still needed during power shutdowns. Fire breaks along the historical paths of wildfire would make us safer. Our community is a resource that needs to be included. This is seed money that can be leveraged for the long-term sustainability of our community and to address unmet needs.

BARRY D. HIRSCH

and BRAD SHERWOOD

4th District block captains

Paying for memberships

EDITOR: The use of public funds to pay for memberships of elected officials to the Sonoma County Alliance is certainly not a misuse of public funds; the networking is a valid public benefit (“Public money behind memberships,” Sunday). Yet a much greater good would be achieved if such practice for Sonoma County elected officials were banned.

When I pay my taxes, I don't want any of that money going to political nonprofits that spend money on elections (in this case, $250,000 over five years).

It reminds me that when I fill up at the gas pump that the oil company can use my money directly for political purposes, thanks to the Supreme Court and the Citizens United decision.

Sonoma County should lead and ban this practice. It is only reform of political culture at the local level that will lead to political reform by the Supreme Court.

KEVIN MILLER

Healdsburg

Seeking more details

EDITOR: The daily information we get about the coronavirus pandemic is a bare bones look at the big picture: the latest number of positive results, percentage of positives in relation to number of people tested and number of hospitalizations.

I have questions. In order to truly evaluate the reach of the contagion, it would be helpful to know who is getting tested, and for what reason.

Is it mostly random, concerned people choosing to find out their current status? How many of the people who are tested have cold or flu symptoms, and how many are asymptomatic? How many are being required or requested by contact tracing?

The nearest I can glean from news articles is that agricultural workers, health care workers — especially care facility staff — and youth attending parties at homes are driving the positive results. Is that all?

Despite HIPAA regulations, there must be a secure way to give us more data. Articles that include the human side of the effect of the pandemic will be more interesting to read than a numbers report and help guide readers on how to stay safe.

PATRECIA GRAHAM

Petaluma

A sick country

EDITOR: President Donald Trump is making this country very sick. We are more divided than we have ever been since the Civil War, and this virus is killing us more than any other developed country. We, the people, are physically and emotionally sick, and it is not getting better. Please vote in November.

MARY CAY SPRAGUE

Santa Rosa

Comparing US, Japan

EDITOR: On Monday, Japan announced that it has lost 1,000 lives to the coronavirus pandemic. The population of the United States is about five times that of Japan, so if we had been losing people at the same rate as Japan, we would have had about 5,000 deaths by now. Instead, we have lost 141,000 lives (with no end in sight).

I’m not sure why we are so different, but one possible reason is that many of our citizens refuse to take the precautions urged on us by scientists. The Japanese are more medically compliant. Another possible reason is that our system produced a president who is sociopathic and a political party too morally bankrupt to resist the president’s indifference to the suffering and death of others.

GARY GOSS

Santa Rosa

