Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Too soon to open schools

EDITOR: Common sense, science and news reports make it clear that opening schools is deadly. No one should be playing Russian roulette with children’s lives.

I’m not speaking on behalf of teachers; I did that during my career in education. I’m not speaking on behalf of parents, but I did when my children were in school. I’m speaking to say simply: Opening schools will be deadly.

We need leaders to stand up and take the heat. Let’s begin with the county superintendent and follow with each of the 40 superintendents in Sonoma County. Let’s hear from every administrator from every school. Don’t wait to see how the political winds are blowing. Opening schools will be deadly.

When I was a child in the mid-1950s, responsible adults protected children from polio by closing things down. They knew that opening public facilities would be deadly.

Local leaders need to stand up to the absurd and deadly position of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Come on, administrators, stop looking over your shoulders. Speak out now. Opening schools will be deadly.

LANNY LOWERY

Rohnert Park

The will of the voters

EDITOR: I have long been concerned about the degree to which voters’ needs are disregarded during elections. The media give us many reports about polling statistics but little about candidates’ positions on issues. Debates are run by the political parties for their own benefit and have become little more than a fight with marshmallows as the chosen weapons.

We now have the final indignity: President Donald Trump said he would decide whether to accept the verdict of the voters. I expected a storm of outrage at the attack on the electoral process and our democracy. Yes, it was mentioned, but in passing.

If you in the media aren’t going to fight to preserve our right to vote, and have that respected, then our democracy is in deep trouble.

I don’t know where Trump thought he had the right to challenge the will of the voters, but someone has to point out that he's overstepped his power by a long shot. Please take this arrogance seriously.

TOM BRUNNER

Petaluma

Supervisors’ shakedown

EDITOR: Leave it to the Board of Supervisors to turn an unfortunate and deadly situation into an opportunity to shake down the people they work for (“Supervisors back tough fines,” July 24). Let’s not only screw up their lives, let’s steal a bunch of money from the fools. They make the rules, they make us pay for them.

DAVE HAYNES

Santa Rosa

Risky advice

EDITOR: I fear Gordon Lehman’s letter on building immunity will lead to irresponsible behavior (“Build immunity,” July 21). I, too, was in favor of building herd immunity months ago. Unfortunately, Sweden proved it not to be the right path, as the Swedes have fared far worse than their European neighbors.

Lehman wrote that the coronavirus is “nice” compared to past viruses. The coronavirus is so new that we don’t know how naughty or nice it is. What we do know is that people are dying, and many more are suffering from assortments of horrible chronic disabling conditions. On one recent day, there were only seven ICU beds available in Sonoma County. None of this suggests a nice virus.

We don’t know what long-term complications will be, either. The most frightening worry is that herd immunity may not be possible, as some studies are showing that immunity may only last a few months.

The only thing we say do with confidence is wearing a mask helps. The Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention said the pandemic in our country could be under control in four to six weeks if everyone wore a mask. Such a simple thing we can do while we hold tight and wait for a vaccine.

ANNA COOPERSMITH

Petaluma

The silent majority

EDITOR: In response to the letters and editorials in The Press Democrat condemning the president for anything and everything on a daily basis, I refer you to the latest interesting poll by the CATO Institute. Sixty-two percent of those polled agree that “the political climate these days prevents me from saying things I believe because others might find them offensive” They are the silent majority who elected Donald Trump in 2016 and will do it again on Nov. 3. Please keep those condemnations pouring in; the silent majority just keeps growing.

MICHAEL GEORGE

Santa Rosa

Dubious building plan

EDITOR: When writers suggest that developing more suburbs in the Central Valley would be a cheap and easy solution to California’s housing and equity problems, we should be very cautious (“Is the California Dream finished?” Wednesday).

The prospect of costly roads dividing up valuable farmland tells us that we need to fear for the future of our agricultural economy. And the promise that a dispersed tech industry would support neighborhood services such as fire protection, water and sewer systems, schools and parks is likely to be empty.

Knowledge workers working remotely may become more common. However, we should be skeptical about the idea that more sprawling suburbs would help resolve our many-faceted problems.

STEVE BIRDLEBOUGH

Santa Rosa

