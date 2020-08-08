Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

County budget cuts

EDITOR: I just finished reading about our county budget situation. I agree with Supervisor Shirlee Zane — none of the proposed cuts are acceptable (“County grapples with deep budget cuts,” July 28). Not when social services are needed more than ever. Have you seen the unemployment numbers? These expenditures are keeping our most vulnerable safe and making this county a place where we all want to live.

If we’re looking to save money, here’s one place that seems bloated: the Sheriff’s Office. Top salaries are obscene, and Sheriff Mark Essick has shown himself to be a self-serving blowhard, endangering our lives by refusing to enforce county health directives.

When he says “there is literally no other place for me to cut,” I don’t believe him. I think we should reduce funding for the Sheriff’s Office not by $14 million but by $28 million, and redirect the money to restorative and regenerative community-building practices and entities that this county excels at inspiring and creating.

And dip into the rainy-day and PG&E funds. We’ll get through this if we have the courage to use this crisis to pivot toward long-term safer communities with more police accountability and justice.

JOEY SMITH

Santa Rosa

A mask campaign

EDITOR: Every credible source of COVID-19 information says that using face masks is one of the most important ways we can stop the spread of this deadly virus. Too many people either wear them unsafely or not at all. We need a massive campaign to teach people how to properly wear a mask. We need huge billboards, posters on the door of every shop, on city buses, everywhere. I suggest this goal for the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors: By Aug. 30, this campaign will exist and will be omnipresent.

DANIEL DE KAY

Sebastopol

Trump’s turnabout

EDITOR: After months of denial, President Donald Trump confessed that COVID-19 is real. He admitted that “the pandemic will get worse before it gets better.”

This newfound concern contradicts recent claims such as 99% of the cases are “totally harmless” and the virus will “just disappear.”

Further, he declared that wearing a mask is “patriotic.” This from a man who previously refused to be seen wearing a mask. In fact, he mocked others, including reporters and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, for doing so.

Why the about face? It’s not from a sense of guilt or an admission of prior mistakes.

Rather, Trump recognizes that the easing of restrictions he had championed led to a resurgence of the virus. His poll numbers are falling because the public deems his pandemic response poor. And businesses are closing again, which will weaken the economic recovery that he sees vital to his re-election.

So before you congratulate Trump on seeing the light, think again. He still isn’t concerned about you and me, he’s only doing it to get reelected. Giving him praise now would be like thanking a child for giving up matches after he’s already set the house on fire.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Blue Lake

Lax enforcement

EDITOR: For years, I have observed the growth of a bizarre ecosystem of homeless encampments and “homeless advocates.” Santa Rosa enforcement has been pushing around these encampments, with their sanitation problems, bicycle chop shops, stolen shopping carts and open drug use to no effect.

The half-hearted cleanup of the Fremont Park encampment is the latest example. They have been relocated from the west side of the park to the east side. Ironically, campers on the east side of the park are complaining about this (“Police clear out half of homeless encampment,” Thursday).

Offers of shelter and services are dismissed by the addled, drug addicted and generally noncompliant. This shouldn’t be optional — go to a shelter or keep moving.

Did enforcement not see the first tents? Why are these encampments allowed to grow to the size of slums? When did being a “homeless advocate” become a career? Compassion is admirable, but obviously the good nature and intentions of our citizenry have been mistaken for a license to do as you please.

We need a zero-tolerance policy on illegal camping, beginning with the first tent, not the hundredth complaint.

BILL KITTLER

Santa Rosa

Limiting speech

EDITOR: In his July 26 sports column, C.W. Nevius wrote, "I've seen that flag (read: Confederate) flying from the back of a pickup in Georgia. FYI, it didn't remind me of free speech" (“Sports can be more than simply a distraction”). He managed to capture in one sentence one of the biggest problems faced by our republic ─ free speech is free and the rest of the Constitution applies only in the eyes of the beholder.

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Time to reopen

EDITOR: I see from your July 29 headline that more deaths have occurred in assisted-living centers (“Seven more seniors die from virus”). If I'm not mistaken, all of our recent deaths have happened in them. So why are restaurants, malls, nail salons and hair salons being punished by being ordered to close? Have any cases been traced to any of these facilities? If not, let them open. Assistance programs, rental eviction moratoriums and other help for ordinary working people are ending. We need to open up at least these sectors or the damage will be far worse.

JEANNE LOVELL

Santa Rosa

