Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Undemocratic institutions

EDITOR: Our country is saddled by two supremely undemocratic institutions — the U.S. Senate and the Electoral College. The fact that we have an incumbent president who could “win” reelection, and this time with an even bigger deficit in the popular vote, is a completely unacceptable permutation of the founders’ desire to obviate the tyranny of the majority.

What’s worse, this trend will be with us for the foreseeable future. By 2040, more than a few demographic models strongly indicate, 20% of the population will elect 80% of the senators.

The Wyoming vs. California comparison is the classic example of the unfairness of the Electoral College, but there’s another way to frame this conundrum. We heard in 2016 that the largest cities in America shouldn’t determine who wins the presidency because rural Americans would get steamrolled into irrelevance.

But this isn’t really accurate. Rural America, as a collective entity, has a population of roughly 60 million. Meanwhile, the five largest cities in the U.S., including their metro areas, have roughly the same figure. Rural America is declining in population as more young people head to the cities for better economic opportunities.

Is rural America truly underrepresented?

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Runners without masks

EDITOR: The trail along the Russian River we use for a daily dog walk is also used by walkers, families, runners and joggers. We’ve noticed that almost none of the runners and joggers wear a face covering (mask) despite the fact that the medical experts, epidemiologists and pandemic scientists say that experiments show that these individuals are likely spitting out coronavirus droplets with every step and breath they take. Is there anything we can say to these selfish people to make them take the coronavirus spread seriously and stop endangering the rest of us?

JOE SMITH

Cloverdale

Firearms and police

EDITOR: Don’t defund police. Instead make a law that police shall not carry a firearm. Only the chief can order a SWAT team to carry weapons. Also, officers must have their body cameras turned on before confronting a suspect or possible violation condition, and tapes shall be made public upon request.

In conjunction pass mandatory prison terms as follows:

— One year for visually exhibiting the possession of a loaded firearm in public.

— Two years for threatening another person with a firearm unless protecting life or property.

— Three years for discharging a firearm in a manner that threatens a person, unless protecting life or property.

— Five years for shooting at another person, unless protecting life or property.

— Ten years for threatening a police officer with a firearm.

— Life for intentionally killing another person.

LEONARD RIEPENHOFF

Santa Rosa

Voting by mail

EDITOR: With the presidential election less than 90 days away, I’m asking The Press Democrat to begin a mail-in ballot information campaign. I’ve voted by mail for more than 30 years and never experienced a problem. However, those new to mail-in voting may need to be informed about how to keep their ballot from being disqualified.

According to the county’s website, vote-by-mail ballots are processed beginning 10 business days prior to an election, but no results may be released until 8 p.m. election night. Partial vote-by-mail results are the first results announced.

I suggest everyone complete, sign and send their ballot as quickly as possible. You don’t want your ballot disqualified due to a late delivery (the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t always postmark mail).

Citizens can sign up for alerts at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to track when your ballot has been mailed to you and when your completed ballot has been received. Another helpful site is voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. Here you can check if you are registered to vote, where you’re registered and your political party.

We can all help overcome voter suppression by voting early and, hopefully, save democracy and our lives.

DIANNE MAHANES

Santa Rosa

Our man at treasury

EDITOR: How lucky we are to have a man like Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary. This brilliant man was the son of a simple managing partner of Goldman Sachs and went on to become a managing partner of Goldman Sachs. He has reached the advanced age of 57 and doesn’t have a single gray hair. He fooled around with bad mortgages in the economic downturn and made millions. If he lost 90% of his net worth, he would only be a squillionaire. If someone has to decide when the unemployed are making too much or when poor children are overeating he is the man.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Who decides?

EDITOR: John Ferro writes to say we should amend the First Amendment to prohibit “mean-spirited” theories etc. (“Amend free speech,” Letters, Wednesday). I have no doubt this is a well-meaning view, but the question remains: Who decides what speech is “ravings” and what is acceptable or just normal American lunacy?

PHIL MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

