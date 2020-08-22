Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: On Nov. 3, I plan to cast my ballot for Kathy Miller, Gabe Kearney and Mike Healy for Petaluma City Council. This is a tumultuous time, and we’ve seen that electing people without previous experience isn’t a recipe for success. None of the challengers has served on any city commissions, whereas all three incumbents served on city commissions or committees before being elected.

Making the best use of limited city funds, some of their recent accomplishments include repaving Sonoma Mountain Parkway last summer, repaving Maria Drive this summer, beginning construction on the Rainier Avenue undercrossing (which 72% of Petalumans voted for), creation of a Climate Commission and raising the minimum wage ahead of the state mandate to bring us closer to a livable wage.

Miller, Kearny and Healy are thoughtful and considerate leaders who have spent much of their free time working to make Petaluma a better place to live. They deserve our votes. They have mine.

ALLAN JAFFE

Petaluma

Flores for school board

EDITOR: The story on Santa Rosa school board elections should have been entitled, “Flores is running for school board” (“Klose will run for school board,” Aug. 13). It is our community’s good fortune to have such an eminently qualified candidate running for a seat in the Santa Rosa school district. Ever Flores is a lifelong educator who brings with him teaching and counseling experience along with solid credentials as a teacher leader.

The pandemic will be with us for the unforeseeable future. This doesn’t mean that the school district should ignore critical issues that were present before the outbreak.

Flores mentioned the problem of teacher retention as an example of an issue that needs a proper public airing. He stands for transparency and accountability and will work to ensure public funds are spent wisely and in full public view.

It is unfortunate, but not unexpected, that there might be a lack of competitive elections at the outset of the shift to single-member districts. Of the four seats up this year, only the 1st District will have an election.

Flores is equipped to do the digging to show the public the difference between promise and actuality. The pandemic should never be a cover for poor governance.

RON KRISTOF

Santa Rosa

Options for voting

EDITOR; Donald Trump is trying to scam yet another election by hobbling the Postal Service, but there is a simple solution. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at polling places or other drop-off locations, including the courthouse.

Sen. Kamala Harris is pushing for drive-through voting sites. Wear your masks, bring sanitizer, maintain distance, and you should be OK.

The word needs to get out to the battleground states. Trump needs to be nothing but a PTSD nightmare by Jan. 20, 2021.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Careful what you wish for

EDITOR: There has been a lot written about opening up again, since mostly only the elderly and the ill are dying from the virus.

Being one of the “target” population, it angers (and saddens) me to hear these things. I would like to remind those (apparently younger) people of the past pandemic of 1918, when the opposite was the case — mostly younger people were dying from the virus, the elderly being spared.

So be careful what you wish for.

Since viruses mutate constantly, you may suddenly find yourself on the target list. Then, at long last, comes the attitude adjustment and following of the safety precautions and guidelines.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

Ensuring reform

EDITOR: There are reports that insurance companies are demanding changes from some law enforcement agencies they insure. Following the killing of George Floyd, we’re in a new era of reimagining law enforcement.

While political leadership can draw from insurance coverage for civil settlements, as in the case of the killing of young Andy Lopez and others in our county, taxpayers carry the burden of costly premiums and pay the deductibles for, let’s say, the first million dollars.

There has been a lack of transparency in these matters, and that may change.

As we all know from our own experience with insurers, they are vigilant regarding potential risks that lead to payouts.

In a recent article, University of Chicago law professor John Rappaport shared that this area of liability insurance for law enforcement reform isn’t a panacea, but it has led to a demand for clear improvements to practices that would reduce potential litigation.

Given that there are strong economic incentives for law enforcement to reform, it pales to the heartbreak, injustice, loss and damage that comes from the abuses of policing, especially in communities of color.

I believe we will see more developments in the area that can lead to questions to our political leaders here in Sonoma County.

JOHN MUTZ

Sebastopol

A win-win for Sebastopol

EDITOR: Rachel Allen decries the county’s effort to purchase the Sebastopol Inn for housing of homeless people (“Stop Sebastopol shelter,” Letters, Aug. 15).

She complains on one hand that it won’t provide housing for enough people and, on the other, that it will be such a significant eyesore that it will ruin Sebastopol’s tourist industry, ending with the mantra of

NIMBYism, “Of course, we want to help the homeless.”

For that mantra to have any more meaning than the anti-gun control mantra of “thoughts and prayers,” we have to swallow our fear of the unknown and risk changes to our lives and our communities.

That 30 people living inside instead of on the street could ruin an entire industry or community is illogical. Like the conversion of the Palms Inn to housing for homeless veterans in Santa Rosa, the use of the Sebastopol Inn can be a win-win for those who move in and for our community.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

