Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Sheriff’s budget cuts

EDITOR: I wonder why the only budget cuts that seem to be under consideration by the Sheriff's Office are in the helicopter program. Could it be a way to get public sympathy? Without large events like fairs and triathalons, overtime should have been reduced already. We’ve all had to tighten our belts, and it seems there are other ways law enforcement could become more efficient to help with the county's budget crunch in light of our sequential disasters.

BARBARA BARTMAN

Santa Rosa

Another police shooting

EDITOR: The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin tragically underlines, once again, the need for police reform. Black Lives Matter.

Regardless of the lack of any action or even acknowledgment of this glaring problem by the Trump administration — together with the Republican National Convention — this is a profoundly serious societal issue facing the nation. Blake’s life is permanently altered: There is a bullet lodged in his back, and he is enduring terrible pain.

Evidenced by NBA players, who canceled playoff games, the nation cannot ignore or, worse, dismiss this problem any longer. Far too many Black lives have been and continue to be cut short by police departments across America.

The deaths of innocent African Americans caused by the misconduct of police officers is a problem which Congress and this president must take action on now.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Insanity rules

EDITOR: I’ve observed our government screw up often, but never have I seen such an insane act as Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proposed $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service, which says it neither wants nor needs that money.

The Postal Service has been problematic for decades. According to Sen. Rand Paul, its problems won’t be solved until personnel and pension issues are dealt with. Since Congress has repeatedly abdicated its role in solving the problems, the Postal Service should be treated administratively and financially as any other government agency. The current structure is untenable.

I might go along with the $25 billion if it was earmarked for upgrading technology. However, the rationale for this bill, according to House Democrats, is “The Postal Service is in need of urgent help as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis … It has become clear that the Postal Service will not survive the summer without immediate help from Congress and the White House.” Clear to whom?

Finally, the Senate is unlikely to consider this bill, and even if the bill reaches the president, he will veto it. Explain to me why Pelosi isn’t insane.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Republicans for Biden

EDITOR: The Democratic National Convention featured many prominent Republicans urging support for Joe Biden. They recognize the danger of four more years of Donald Trump and the damage he will do to the ideals that have defined the U.S.

They recognize the hateful division Trump encourages, the danger of a leader who cozies up to our enemies and shuns our allies, his cowardice when the going gets tough, his failed leadership in a time of crisis and the threat to our safety under his constant lies and incompetence. They understand that we can only survive if we are united.

Why do so many Republicans reject their candidate and endorse the opposing candidate? Because they understand that our sacred ideals are more valuable than a fluctuating economy. Country over party makes a true patriot.

This is the era of willful ignorance, ignoring reality and dismissing facts and science because it's inconvenient to one’s narrative.

Never before have we seen a convention that featured so many people of the opposing party pleading with the American people to do the right thing. If you're a Trump supporter, ask yourself why. Stop the willful ignorance. It's time to be a genuine patriot.

KIMBERLY CHARP

Santa Rosa

Narrow roads

EDITOR: Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore bemoaned the heartbreaking losses of his constituents in the Mill Creek area (“Fire devastates stretch of Mill Creek Road,” Monday). The following is a quote from the article: “Because their (fire) trucks were too big to get into the remote stretches of Mill Creek Road, they were engaged in structure defense: cutting lines, bulldozing fire breaks around vulnerable homes.” Gore waved to them as he drove the last four miles up Mill Creek Road in his pickup.

This article illustrates the disconnect between what the supervisors say and what they do. Earlier this month, they voted to seek exemptions for Sonoma County from the state Board of Forestry’s Fire Safe Road Standards.

They unanimously want exemptions for our unsafe roads. They want to be able to approve additional (new) commercial and residential development on roads that don’t meet the state’s minimum widths, mandatory concurrent access and evacuation, alternate escape routes, etc.

These exemptions were most strongly promoted by Gore, who opined that he was working hard as a representative with rural counties representatives of California so all counties could follow Sonoma’s lead.

BRANTLY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.