Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Reopen junior college

EDITOR: I just heard about Santa Rosa Junior College’s decision to maintain distance learning throughout the 2020-21 school year (“SRJC classes to stay remote until May,” Aug. 28). Are you kidding me?

I would think all students who are in any way able to would immediately enroll in another college. In-person education is important. Sports (yes, sports) are important. Lives are also important (for those who insist that we will likely become ill or die if we have actual school in person). Why was this decision made now?

MARYANN McDONALD

Santa Rosa

Social Security threatened

EDITOR: As a senior, Social Security is an important part of my retirement. The president’s order to the Treasury Department to stop collecting payroll taxes that fund Social Security is a threat to the program. If he is reelected and continues this practice, Social Security will die. Why aren’t the Democrats pushing this concern? For many Americans it ranks with not protecting us from COVID-19, not supporting racial equality and ruining the Post Service. People, listen to Michelle Obama: Vote.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Trump’s service

EDITOR: While Kimberly Guilfoyle was screaming at America on the first night of the Republican National Convention, she said Democrats “want to destroy this country and everything we have fought for and hold dear.” As a veteran with combat experience, I’m curious what she and the Trump family have fought for.

Donald Sr.’s parents sent him to military school when he was an insubordinate teenager, but otherwise none of them has any military experience. Oh wait, as president, Trump raided congressionally approved military projects to fund the border wall that Mexico was going to pay for. Does that count?

When voting this November, ask yourself are you and our country better off today than four years ago? If not, now you know what you had to lose.

The “I alone can fix it” guy predicted the virus would go away when the weather warmed and has been a cheerleader for false cures when the country could have used a good coach with a plan. He still wants people to believe, as he does, that he alone can fix everything. Are American voters that gullible?

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Reelection assured

EDITOR: From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank both Black Lives Matter and antifa for all but guaranteeing the reelection of President Donald Trump.

I know the rioting is just a “myth” according to Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York. Tell that to the citizens of Portland, Oregon, who have endured 98 straight days of rioting, chaos, anarchy. Ditto, Seattle, New York City, Minnesota, Chicago.

Now the media, if you call them that, are in a panic. Poor Don Lemon, the other night on CNN, telling Joe Biden to say something about the rioting and how bad it is. I thought it was just “peaceful protesting.” I guess the Democrats’ internal polls say otherwise. Now, suddenly, this doesn’t seem to be going over too good with most folks, Black, white, Latino, whatever.

Keep up the good work. A landslide is coming Nov. 3 for Trump.

STEVE MARQUEZ

Santa Rosa

Business breaker

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill that bans the sale of all flavored tobacco products starting Jan. 1. Locally, to stop kids from vaping, the Sebastopol City Council is introducing a similar ordinance.

We, too, believe tobacco is not for young people. We feel great pride in knowing that we are reliable partners in the fight to keep tobacco products out of minors’ hands. The Food and Drug Administration hasn’t issued one violation in Sebastopol in the past five years to a retailer for selling tobacco products to a minor.

In Sebastopol, convenience store owners estimate 36% of our sales come from tobacco and drive ancillary sales of gas, food and other products. This state law and redundant city ordinance will result in the closures of your neighborhood markets, many of which are family owned. It will also affect California’s already-suffering budget. The average convenience store collects $1.28 million in taxes every year.

As a local community member and job provider, I urge state and city lawmakers to reconsider these bans on the sale of adult products.

IEVA GUDAUSKAS

The Green Zone Smoke Shop

Desperation tactics

EDITOR: Donald Trump is desperate. Knowing full well that a majority of Americans don’t want him to serve another term, he is grasping for ways to manipulate the vote. He floats phony tales, without evidence, of rampant voter fraud as a result of mail voting.

Recall his own committee of partisan sycophants was unable to compile evidence of the widespread fraud Trump blamed for his second-place finish in the 2016 popular vote where he was eclipsed by 3 million votes. The committee disbanded. Still, he persists.

He is undermining the U.S. Postal Service to make delivering and transporting 2020 election ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic slow if not impossible. Only someone fearing a humiliating loss would work this hard to suppress voters. And the collateral damage to seniors and veterans who depend on the Postal Service for their prescription medicine delivery and others is of no concern to this counterfeit commander-in-chief.

These shifty strategies simply add to the reasons Trump should not be reelected.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

