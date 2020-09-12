Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Legislative failure

EDITOR: At midnight on Aug. 31, SB 1120 had passed through both houses of the California Legislature and was subsequently killed.

The bill was held up until 11:30 p.m. but was finally approved by the Assembly, 42-17. To be sent to the governor’s desk for signing, the bill had to go back to the state Senate for a final concurrence vote. Given that it had previously passed in the Senate by 39-0, passage was assured. But because the Assembly held back the bill until the very last moment, a concurrence vote could not be held before the Legislature closed at midnight, as prescribed by the state constitution.

SB 1120 would have allowed property owners to convert

single-family homes into duplexes or to build two structures on what was once a single-home lot.

You may disagree with this idea. But when our Legislature, notorious for its inability to face our severe housing crisis, finally agrees on a solution but kills it anyhow, we should all be able to agree that any solution looks unlikely at best — and that our state appears actually ungovernable.

Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned on a pledge of 3.5 million new homes for Californians. Leadership from his office might have prevented this absurdity.

CHRISTOPHER DOLAN

Santa Rosa

Protests and the police

EDITOR: I want to thank first responders for doing their best to keep our communities safe, upholding the law and putting their lives on the line to do so. They are appreciated very much. The vast majority of our nation's officers are heroic and professional first responders who protect us, live in the communities they serve and are from many races and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Most support justice that treats everyone equally and respectfully and don’t allow for criminal actions.

People have the right to protest — not illegally. Peaceful protesting doesn’t include violating the rights of law-abiding citizens by creating unsafe and violent situations, including disobeying curfews, shutting down roads and highways and making terrorist demands against the public and officers attempting to uphold the law and protect our communities. This is criminal rioting by people perpetuating violence against the communities and people's rights they are “standing up for.”

Be the solution, not the problem. When curfew and/or extremists appear, disperse and go home before officers are forced to protect our community and themselves, necessitating federal backup. Taxpayer dollars are spent addressing illegal protester actions.

Peaceful protesting should be legal. Keep our communities safe and protect all our rights.

DEBORAH GUILLAUMIN

Santa Rosa

Harmful tree trimming

EDITOR: Of course tree trimming is necessary. However, PG&E’s program of aggressive trimming creates more harm than good. A randomly cut tree becomes unstable in any serious wind, as we saw recently. Downed trees are just as dangerous as downed power lines. Out-of-plum poles with no guy wires allow power lines to droop dangerously close to the ground. So far, calls for information or complaints (my personal specialty) go unheeded. PG&E should look at its own infrastructure (poles) and get a professional arborist’s opinion before deciding to just hack up some trees.

WM. APPLEBY

Sebastopol

Experience matters

EDITOR: The year was 2010. California was running a $25 billion budget deficit, more than 2 million residents were unemployed, and the Legislature was gridlocked in acrimony. For governor, voters were asked to choose between a business leader, Meg Whitman, and an old pol vying for his former office, Jerry Brown.

My vote then was guided by one central philosophy: I wanted a leader who already knew where the levers of government were and how and when to pull them. We needed a dedicated politician who could quickly get our government and state functional again.

This is why I support Joe Biden for president. To those who criticize him for being a lifelong politician, I say haven’t we seen enough of having as president an amateur new to Washington? Would we want someone piloting our airplane or providing medical care who had no prior training or experience? Our government is by definition a political entity. I want the person leading it to be someone for whom governance is their gift.

To close the story: When Brown left office in 2019, California had a $15 billion budget surplus and a $14.5 billion “rainy day” fund.

Biden knows where the levers of power are. Experience matters.

BRIAN ERWIN

Santa Rosa

Pelosi’s lame excuse

EDITOR: How much disrespect and hypocrisy does Nancy Pelosi think the voters are going to accept? After months of slamming Donald Trump for not following mask and distancing rules and conventions, then sending home the Democratic representatives and instructing them to follow carefully the COVID laws in their states, she ends up violating those laws in her own district (“Pelosi takes responsiblity for salon mixup,” Sept. 3).

It gets worse. She disrespected the intellect of the entire country by claiming she was set up. She knows well the law in San Francisco. There is no way she can blame that on anyone else. In her words, “I think the country is smarter than this.”

Yet it got even worse. The Press Democrat relegated the story to page A6. A story that goes to the core of the integrity of the speaker of the House and it only rates page six? Similar stories about Trump merit the front page above the fold. What makes Pelosi any different?

“No one is above the law,” Pelosi said on numerous occasions.

No one is above the law, except Pelosi. Perhaps Rep. Adam Schiff should investigate her to see what else she has done yet blamed on someone else. He has a penchant for that sort of thing.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

