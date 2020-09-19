Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Take precautions

EDITOR: An article in the Sept. 8 paper predicted a second wave of infections and deaths from the coronavirus this fall, suggesting that summer travel and public outings, the reopening of many schools and the change in weather are among the contributing factors (“Experts project autumn surge in virus cases”).

What the article didn’t say is that during the fall and winter we all need to take even more precautions to protect our health and the health of those around us. If everyone followed the simple rules of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing while around those not in their immediate family, the number of new virus cases would go down, not up.

When people know a storm is coming, they take precautions. We should all do the same.

TIM HUDSON

Rohnert Park

A little unity

EDITOR: On Sunday evening, I was driving up Highway 101 up to Cloverdale from Santa Rosa and passed a convoy of about a dozen firetrucks heading north. I didn’t catch all of the names on their doors; several were Porter County, Lewisville and Kingwood, but they all had Texas license plates. It’s comforting to note that with the political divide in this country right now, the nation’s firefighting infrastructure appears totally in synch.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

Newsom and Trump

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom is to be praised for his patience, fortitude and downright political prowess in dealing with Donald Trump (“Trump, Newsom try for common ground,” Tuesday). Newsom is wise to keep the lines of communication open so California residents can benefit from disaster funding from the federal government. No doubt Newsom has to do some fancy footwork when “dancing with a rattlesnake,” as the director of the Sierra Club so aptly put it.

YVONNE ALEXANDER

Santa Rosa

The other Raven

EDITOR: There’s been confusion about the recently announced closing of the Raven Film Center. The closure of Healdsburg’s only film center doesn’t mean that the venerable Raven Performing Arts Theater has shuttered.

Through the shelter-in-place order, the Raven is offering entertainment through the endless imagination and energy of our Raven Players Artistic Director Steven David Martin. He continues to oversee online theatrical events, such as this year’s production of the annual 24/7 short play weekend, radio-style productions, play readings by local playwrights, a virtual talent show and the weekly Cocktails with the Artistic Director, all through Facebook or the Raven’s website.

We’re always working on some new form of entertainment and continue to work on proposed and temporarily tabled performances that will occur as soon as it’s safe to bring everyone together within our theater walls.

We ask everyone to check our website, raventheater.org, and like our Facebook page (Raven Performing Arts Theater) to learn about the entertainment options that the Raven offers.

RICHARD R. NORGROVE

Chairman, Healdsburg Performing Arts Theater

Two sets of rules

EDITOR: Let’s submit to wearing masks, even though we aren’t sick, and make believe it’s for our own good. Let’s submit to no power; it’s for our own good. Let’s submit to the homeless population growing and taking over public places and call it humanitarian. Let’s submit to higher taxes because elected officials are more qualified to spend our money than we are.

Higher taxes haven’t helped the homeless nor fixed our infrastructure. Shutting off power doesn’t make us safer. We’re under house arrest for having committed no crime. We’re supposed to wash and dry our recycling, but it’s OK to defecate on the sidewalk.

I moved here two years ago, and I am baffled as to how Californians became so tolerant that they gave up their freedom. The privileged get their hair done, go golfing — they aren’t subject to the same rules as the taxpayers. Close the beaches, small businesses and churches, but keep Walmart open, for our own good. I don’t understand why Californians haven’t rebelled against the tyrannical leaders who get rich off taxpayers’ labor. Won’t you learn? Stop complying with mandates they don’t follow.

Here I sit alone, surrounded by silence in my beautiful home, sweating in the dark. California, land of the oppressed, home of the sheeple.

TERRI BENNETTO

Santa Rosa

Yes on Measure S

EDITOR: I like the fact that Cotati is safe, independent and has its own police department with a 911 dispatch center instead of being forced to rely on the county sheriff. I like seeing our parks kept up and our roads actually being maintained, along with having our own recreation department with programs for our children and seniors. So, of course, I’d like to see that continue, and that’s why I’m voting yes on Measure S. Knowing that we can keep the good direction we have going in Cotati without raising our current tax rate makes a lot of sense to me, so I’m encouraging my neighbors in Cotati to vote yes on S.

CLAUDIA THEIS

Cotati

