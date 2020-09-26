Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Protecting one another

EDITOR: Here’s a question that I would like your readers to help me with: It is established that you have the right to smoke as long as you don’t do it in your adjoining apartment, restaurant, airplane, office, etc. The old adage is that your rights stop at the end of your arm. Why does almost half of this country think they have the right to infect me, my family or my friends because of their selfishness or ignorance or both? Why must anyone suffer a premature death because you coughed or sneezed on someone?

By wearing a mask you protect me, and I wear a mask to protect you. What could be more American and fair than protecting each other? The virus doesn’t care if it infects a Democrat or Republican, a white, Black, or brown person or a person from California, Nevada or Alaska. We of all ages are at risk of this decease until a vaccine is produced, and I presume the anti-vaxers won’t take the vaccine or wear a mask.

GORDON FREEDMAN

Santa Rosa

Cotati’s sales tax

EDITOR: For the past six years, Cotatians have enjoyed increased public safety, better roads, improved parks and more recreational opportunities. All of this has been possible as a result of revenue produced by Measure G, a one-cent sales tax that Cotati citizens approved in 2014.

Expenditures have included repaving Old Redwood Highway and neighborhood streets, fixing potholes, adding new sidewalks and street trees, resurfacing basketball courts, improving tennis courts, making pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements, installing new water fountains and lighting in parks, purchasing new police vehicles and funding new positions in the police, recreation, parks maintenance and building departments.

Unfortunately, Measure G ends in three years, and the revenue for Cotati with it. In order for this one-cent sales tax revenue to continue, Measure S was placed on this November’s ballot. It will ensure that these funds will be extend past the expiration of Measure G, with no tax increase at all. If you want to continue to enjoy these improvements to Cotati’s safety and quality of life, vote yes on Measure S.

SUZANNE WHIPPLE

Cotati

The whole story

EDITOR: I just keep thinking about it and have decided to respond to a letter published in your paper recently. This letter compared President Donald Trump to the little man behind the curtain in the “Wizard of Oz” (“Ignore the wizard,” Aug. 28) I wonder if the writer watched the whole movie. If so, she would have seen that this little man behind the curtain imparted wisdom to Dorothy, the tin man, the scarecrow and the cowardly lion, which was instrumental in them conquering their problems. I understand that this is an election year, but please tell the whole story.

CHUCK THAYER

Rohnert Park

Walking for a cure

EDITOR: Alzheimer’s disease is relentless. But so are we. And we want you to join us on Oct. 10 for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event organized to raise awareness and funds for patient care and caregiver support. All money raised here stays here to serve local families affected by Alzheimer’s.

As opposed to previous years where walkers joined in large groups, this year teams and individuals will set their own routes and walk locally; hence our name for this year’s event — Walk is Everywhere.

For me this is personal. My sweet mother died of dementia after enduring 10 years of increasing dependency, fear, and loss. It was a cruel passing. So I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease. I wish for a happier ending for all families currently struggling with Alzheimer’s. And I desperately wish my mom had been the first survivor.

So, join me and thousands of others in our Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Register now as a team or individual (it’s free) at act.alz.org/sonoma-marin2020. Imagine purple everywhere on Oct. 10, and help us to build a brighter future without Alzheimer’s.

LYNN FITZPATRICK

Santa Rosa

Fixing Prop 13’s flaw

EDITOR: Long ago in 1978, Proposition 13 saved us from massive property tax increases, allowing us to stay in our homes until we pass away. Property taxes eventually get readjusted up to market rates because people die and their property changes hands. Works great except … corporations live forever. They never die, and thus their property valuations never get increased to market rates. Proposition 15 fixes that flaw in Proposition 13. With Proposition 15, large commercial businesses will pay market property taxes.

KEE NETHERY

Sebastopol

Addressing fraud

EDITOR: President Donald Trump, offering no evidence, claims that the upcoming election has been rigged and is fraught with fraud. But if this were true, wouldn’t a practical president, our commander-

in-chief, rally appropriate government agencies to ensure voter security in November?

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

