Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Newsom’s order

EDITOR: In your Sept. 26 editorial (“Gas-powered cars get a California expiration date”), you tell us that “making a headline grabbing announcement is easy. Selling the idea to the public, implementing it, ensuring that it’s feasible and that vehicles will be available and affordable is much harder. Electric cars currently account for less than 10% of car sales statewide.”

The important part about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s EV mandate is that it was done via executive order. The issue was never debated in the Legislature or discussed in the media. Bang, here it is! Also, it can be extended or even undone by any future executive order.

As reported in the Wall Street Journal, “California will need to boost power generation, scale up its network of fast charging stations, enhance its electric grid to handle the added load and hope that battery technology continues to improve enough that millions in America’s most populous state can handle long freeway commutes to schools and offices without problems.” All that in 15 years. I don’t have a lot of faith that it can happen.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

Republican justifications

EDITOR: It would be amusing if it weren’t so infuriating to see Republicans twist themselves into pretzels to justify jamming through a Supreme Court justice in the six weeks leading to our election. Blaming Democrats (what a surprise), Republicans say that Democrats will pack the court by getting two more justices and (oh, the horror) that Democrats want to add the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to statehood to get more Democratic senators.

As annoying as facts are, here are some: People in Washington, D.C. have been agitating for years to have two senators; it’s not something Democrats are shoving down their throats. They’re tired of paying taxes without representation.

As for Puerto Rico, in a 2012 referendum they voted 61% to have Puerto Rico admitted as a state.

The idea of adding two justices to the Supreme Court has been around much longer than a few days. It was a major talking point during the Democratic primary election.

The other fact is that the Republicans have their hypocrisy on full view to Americans. Remember that when you vote on Nov. 3.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

A vote for Trump

EDITOR: I ask, do you want to live in a safe America, or do you want to live in a violent, lawless society? I want a safe U.S. Not a third world country. And a third world country is where we will be if you vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Why are the police bad when they are protecting law-abiding citizens from the people who riot, set buildings on fire and shoot at police? It’s OK for these law breakers to do whatever? This will be the world that we live in if you don’t vote for Donald Trump.

This election is so important, so please think of your children’s future in a safe, decent, moral America. Vote for Donald Trump.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Seeking unity

EDITOR: I have always felt fortunate being born in the United States and raised in California. I have voted for over 40 years. I haven’t always picked the “winner” with my vote, but I have always had pride for our country and its principles. This is the first time I feel like an enemy of the president. It is also the first time I have felt the president wasn’t acting in the best interest of the United States — race, gender, political beliefs. Let’s remember we are different states united as a country that protects individual rights.

JUDY GUYON

Santa Rosa

Sheriff and Measure P

EDITOR: For reasons not entirely clear, our sheriff opposed the Board of Supervisors’ unanimous decision to place Measure P on the ballot for consideration by voters he has sworn to protect and serve.

Measure P would greatly strengthen the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Oversight, which was created in the outrage following the senseless killing of 13-year old Andy Lopez by a sheriff’s deputy. Other tragic officer-involved killings continue, undeterred by training or fear of consequences.

In a county whose taxpayers pay millions to settle lawsuits spawned by “bad apple” policing, the sheriff’s opposition could ensure Measure P’s passage. But regardless of the outcome, his hostility only increases the public’s suspicion and erodes its trust and respect for his deputies at a time when the “good apples” among them need — and deserve — all they can get.

BOB EDWARDS

Sonoma

Yes on Prop 15

EDITOR: Proposition 15 on the Nov. 3 ballot modifies Proposition 13, which has all property assessed when sold. You will hear the opposition to Proposition 15 say it is going to raise your tax on residential property and big corporations will move out of California. These are both false.

Proposition 15 has nothing to do with residential property. After Proposition 13 went into effect 40 years ago, big corporations were paying the largest part of the tax. Now home owners are paying the largest share because loopholes in Proposition 13 allow large corporations to transfer their properties without paying the tax.

Proposition 15 requires the assessment of large corporations’ properties every three or more years. Small businesses with property worth less than $3 million and agriculture land aren’t affected. There are other exemptions for businesses too.

The tax would raise $11 billion for school districts and local governments each year. Both need more money to meet residents’ needs. Vote yes for Proposition 15, supported by many nonprofit groups, the League of Women Votes of California and the League of Women Voters of Sonoma County.

GENE ZINGARELLI

Santa Rosa

