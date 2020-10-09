Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Fear the virus

EDITOR: President Donald Trump says, “Don’t fear the virus.” Well, I am 80 years old, and I do fear it. I don’t have access to medical care around the clock, nor access to the latest in experimental medicines. I don’t have people around me constantly watching my oxygen levels or taking my temperature. I don’t even have most of my loving family around me. I do fear it, and should. So should the rest of us. Be careful, wear a mask, pay attention.

MARY M. JOHNSON

Healdsburg

Diamond lane scofflaws

EDITOR: It is obvious that enforcement of Highway 101 carpool lane restrictions has become very lax. It can be easily observed that many of the vehicles that zip by slowed traffic in the regular lanes have only one occupant, when two or more are required, and none of the stickers indicating the vehicle is exempt.

I mentioned this to a Highway Patrol officer some time back, and he said a lot of these vehicles have a child or other occupant inside, but it is easy to observe that this isn’t true.

As time goes by, I notice more and more of these violators, which one can conclude is presumably due to the lax enforcement. I attempt to follow the driving laws, and it irks me that many of these obvious violators aren’t being stopped and ticketed.

TOM HOLTZEN

Geyserville

An act of sedition

EDITOR: United States Code 18, Chapter 115, Section 2385 addresses the act of sedition: “Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States … by force or violence (s)hall be fined under this title or imprisoned.”

For a sitting president to direct armed white supremacist groups to “stand by” — presumably to await his orders to act should the election turn out not the way he wishes — comes perilously close to sedition.

A future Justice Department in the Biden administration needs to convene a grand jury to consider charges of sedition. Charges of seditious conspiracy under Section 2384 should be considered against corrupt administration officials such as Attorney General William Barr, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who aid and abet this felony.

And those “proud” little boys with their big guns and little packages should know that if they declare war on the American people, they will lose bigly.

LARRY ROBINSON

Sebastopol

Special treatment

EDITOR: The unmitigated gall of Donald Trump, whose psyche is so damaged that he simply cannot tell anyone the truth about COVID-19 but continues to treat his responsibility to the country to be nothing more than being a happy-talk salesman. Tweeting about the pandemic as something not to worry about, and that there are “really great drugs” available for treating COVID-19, which of course are not available to the vast majority of COVID patients suffering, or dying, from the virus. His willful incompetence staggers the imagination.

CHARLES COLLINS

Sebastopol

Think local

EDITOR: Like many of my friends, I began watching the presidential debate but eventually got tired of the meaningless exchanges. But it didn’t cause me to despair.

Much more than national elections, local elections affect our day to day lives. The local officials are the ones making sure that we constantly improve our emergency responses and strengthen our schools. In this real life part of our ballot, we have so many great people running to improve our community.

I can think of one elected official I respectfully disagree with most of the time but hold in such high regard I have her sign on my lawn. Both candidates running for the Santa Rosa school board are amazing individuals. Whoever gets the most votes, the community wins.

Great people serve on our Board of Supervisors, city councils and other local governing bodies. The vast majority are giving their time and successfully improve our lot.

So many folks did such a great job in this year of COVID and fires that I can only be hopeful for the world that actually matters to me.

ALAN PETTY

Santa Rosa

Healdsburg hospital’s fate

EDITOR: I recently received an election flyer regarding Measure BB with a statement by Windsor's community leaders. It talks about “how important it is to have a local hospital and emergency room serving Northern Sonoma County.” Healdsburg Hospital is no more local to Windsor than Santa Rosa’s Kaiser, Memorial and Sutter hospitals are. By this reasoning, we already have three local hospitals.

Regarding the parcel tax that Windsor residents pay to the Northern Sonoma County Health Care District, the money would go to the private company, NorCal HealthConnect. Why should Windsor residents continue to pay the parcel tax to support a private business?

When Palm Drive Hospital in Sebastopol was unable to sustain itself, it was required to close. Why should there be a different result in Healdsburg? Perhaps that is the fate of the Northern Sonoma County hospital district.

MARYL LINDAHL

Windsor

