Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Electric car headaches

EDITOR: Clearly Martin Kupferman lives in a bubble (“County can do better,” Letters, Oct. 17). If there are more and more used electric cars available, it's likely because they are getting close to the mileage for that not-so-cost-efficient battery to be replaced, which is an expense many would rather avoid and instead use the money toward a new car.

Yes, newer electric cars may have come down in price, but many (if not all) dealers of electric cars cannot sell them to someone who doesn’t have a garage or safe area for the charging station. So reduced prices don’t really matter if people can't purchase the cars.

While I agree that electric vehicles are great in many ways, it is still a long way off before they are going to be mainstream for everyone.

KRISTIN HOLLIS

Rohnert Park

Trump came through

EDITOR: I don’t know why this bothers me, maybe it’s because I am age-enhanced (OK, a boomer). Anyway, you titled an article in the Oct. 16 edition “Trump withholds Creek fire aid.” That is not what happened. The aid was denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which determined that the destruction didn’t reach the threshold for federal assistance. In fact, Gov. Gavin Newsom called President Donald Trump, and he immediately reversed the decision and granted the aid.

Fair is fair, folks. However you may feel about Trump, he came through for us once again.

L. ROBERT HILL

Santa Rosa

Supporting Mackenzie

EDITOR: During these difficult and unprecedented times, we face a very important decision on Election Day. We need experienced and proven leadership. Jake Mackenzie is a clear choice to elect in Rohnert Park City Council District 4.

Mackenzie has command, with no learning curve, in the areas of a needed balanced budget, fiscal responsibility, water supply safety and adequacy, climate change, services for seniors and children, affordable housing and development, strong relationships with the county, neighboring cities, Sonoma State University and tribal government. Mackenzie is independent-minded and will actively work and listen to constituents to achieve the necessary changes it envisions for our future.

When we have an experienced leader like Mackenzie, there is simply no need for change just for the sake of it. Join us in voting for Jack Mackenzie for Rohnert Park City Council.

DAN and VERA BLANQUIE

Rohnert Park

No on Prop 22

EDITOR: Uber and Lyft are trying to escape California labor laws that guarantee sick leave, unemployment and other employee protections by misleading the public about the initiative they have funded to enable them to keep exploiting drivers. Please side with the drivers by voting no on this

corporate-funded attempt to evade the law. As a subscriber, I was very surprised and disappointed to see The Press Democrat endorse Proposition 22 (“Yes on 22: Preserve the gig economy,” editorial, Sept. 11).

LAUREN COODLEY

Napa

Textualism and guns

EDITOR: Judge Amy Coney Barrett calls herself a “textualist.” I understand that to mean that provisions in the Constitution are to be read as people commonly understood their meaning in their day. With that definition, I cannot see any reasonable way of dealing with the Second Amendment except superseding it with a new one. Both the culture and technology of our day have made it entirely irrelevant.

When Barrett was asked about the gun amendment, she responded that she owned a gun. It’s my guess it wasn’t a musket. Modern weaponry and muskets are related in that they both can kill. In no other way can the Second Amendment be used as a standard justifying the huge array of combat weapons available at gun stores today.

And there is no discernible connection between a citizens militia in 1791 and the unrestricted freedom to own guns today. In simple objectivity and direct inference our founders granted citizens the right to own arms but as members of organized militias when prevailing powers threatened their rights.

The Supreme Court decision on this amendment, District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008, in my opinion, departed from the Constitution in a conclusion that makes no practical sense or logic. It certainly didn’t comply with Barrett’s “textualist” approach.

GILBERT VIEIRA

Petaluma

Homeowners insurance

EDITOR: The governor and state insurance commissioner established a one-year moratorium, ending on Dec. 5, on insurance cancellations in certain ZIP codes that have been affected by wildfires. Following the moratorium, it is unclear if there will be further state restrictions placed on cancellations, and it also is unclear if homeowners insurance will be affordable should rates increase.

If public information is correct, various insurance companies are in pursuit of PG&E to recover costs of covering homeowners who filed for wildfire losses. Is it reasonable for insurance companies to pursue PG&E as the cause of the loss and penalize homeowners with the potential of policy cancellation or significant rate increases?

Should homeowners also be pursuing PG&E to offset the potential of rate increases in insurance coverage as well as a potential decrease in property values due to the vulnerability of the electrical transmission infrastructure?

Our elected officials need to be clear on how they protect the voters and communities during these unprecedented challenges where assertive leadership is vital.

ED KINNEY

Windsor

