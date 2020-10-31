Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Evolution of Masks

EDITOR: As I go through my daily activities, I’m noticing how our local economy is adapting to wearing masks. If I had to guess, I would say about 9 out of 10 people wear masks. But what is interesting is how mask-wearing is becoming second nature, like brushing your teeth. Since masks are going to be with us for the foreseeable future, and for reasons of mental health, I think most people are now not thinking about it but just doing it. And to get a kid to wear a mask, just tell them how nice their mask looks.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

A tax on small business

EDITOR: Stephen Hawkes’ suggestion in support of Proposition 15 that “patriots should be willing to pay the costs of democracy” reminds me of Russell Long’s oft-quoted observation concerning tax reform: “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that fellow behind the tree” (“Prop 15 for schools,” Letters, Oct. 24). There is nothing patriotic about spending other people’s money. It is hypocritical and elitist.

Proponents of Proposition 15 say Chevron and Disney will pay the increased tax when the truth is that it will disproportionally impact family farms and small business. Either way, Hawkes pays nothing.

I can only anticipate that, when the farms fail and the businesses close, Hawkes will say, “Let them eat cake.” That is not very patriotic.

MIKE MARTINI

Santa Rosa

Change in Healdsburg

EDITOR: We’re thrilled with the appointment of Ozzy Jimenez to Mayor Leah Gold’s vacated council seat in Healdsburg, and we need more favorable change.

With six candidates seeking three seats, we believe qualifications, experience and skills are the differentiators in voting responsibly. Considering Healdsburg's needs, we support Charlie Duffy.

With a doctorate in political science and experience as a university administrator, he knows budgets, planning and metric-based goal-setting. He listens and is smart, articulate and compassionate.

As a recent retiree, Duffy is the only candidate who can dedicate himself full time to council work.

He respects diverse opinions and through consensus will accomplish the right stuff on time, on budget. He’s inclusive and transparent.

Please visit duffyforcouncil.com — the first multilingual English/Spanish website in the campaign. Duffy’s YouTube channel, located at the top of his home page, covers affordable housing, community engagement (Latinx and seniors), climate change, economic diversity and fiscal oversight.

With Duffy, we support Ariel Kelly. Combined, their skills, experiences and platforms are the strongest and complement one another beautifully. With Jimenez, Duffy and Kelley are exactly what Healdsburg needs.

This is a time for change. Qualifications matter!

TIM and RENE’ UNGER

Healdsburg

No on Measure CC

EDITOR: Vote no on Measure CC, the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital to Providence St. Joseph Health.

We have witnessed a decline in health care quality, access and convenience during Providence St. Joseph’s tenure at Petaluma Valley Hospital, particularly in the field of general surgery. We have observed unfair treatment of nurses, who also oppose the sale, a loss of medical specialists and specialty services in our emergency department, introduction of out-of-town temporary surgeons onto the on-call schedule and restriction on medications available to surgeons through our pharmacy.

The Petaluma Health Care District has made numerous well-publicized attempts to find an operator other than Providence St. Joseph. The attempt to sell our hospital to a subsidiary seems drastic and lacks any disclosure of other attempts to find more suitable purchasers or operators. Sale of our hospital to Providence St. Joseph will convert it from a public hospital to a private hospital insulated from public oversight.

If Measure CC fails, use the existing funds for improvement of the facility and enhancement of the nursing, service and professional staffs. Then seek a new operator such as UCSF or Sutter Health.

Therefore we recommend a no vote on Measure CC.

DR. PETER LEONI

and DR. MICHAEL BOZUK

Petaluma

Time for a change

EDITOR: A recent editorial and a separate letter endorsed Petaluma City Council members Mike Healy, Gabe Kearney and Kathy Miller for their “ability to compromise” and “seek the middle ground.” But their voting says otherwise.

When the City Hall chambers overflowed with citizens supporting the Planning Commission’s rejection of a nontransit-oriented housing development for the Corona Station, the incumbents voted twice to support the project anyway, without any “middle ground” compromises.

The letter touted the incumbents’ accomplishments. But when they had a chance to support climate action, the incumbents rejected Sonoma Clean Power in 2013. Petaluma was the last city to join in 2015. The incumbents advocate for bicycle-friendly streets, yet voted in 2019 against the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee’s recommendation to add protected bike lanes on Petaluma Boulevard. In spite of their lip service about affordable housing, they consistently vote for market rate and above housing, leaving Petaluma with a large affordable housing deficit.

The incumbents have no record of compromise or seeking the middle ground. Vote for new leaders.

DAVIS EVERETT

Petaluma

