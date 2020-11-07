Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A ‘developing’ democracy

EDITOR: Ours is not a democracy dying but a democracy developing. After 244 years, we have not yet achieved a true democratic government, but we are in the process of developing a democracy that is for all people and by all people, not just for the rich, privileged of our population, but for all people, women and men of all races, genders and beliefs.

Let us survive and grow and become one nation for the benefit of all people who live in our great country. We are all tired, poor and huddled masses yearning to breathe free. We are all wretched refuse of our teeming shores. Let us remember this moment forever and never let opportunities like this slip through our fingers ever. We will never give up. Never. Never.

NANCY LoDOLCE

Sebastopol

Senior care and profits

EDITOR: While I applaud Supervisor Shirlee Zane’s call for stricter protocols and increased accountability for residential facilities, why are the rules so lax to begin with (“Testing of care workers priority,” Oct 31)? Why do the facilities only have to test 25% of their workers every week? Why isn’t everyone tested weekly, including residents?

If we know anything for sure about COVID, it is that asymptomatic carriers can infect others. Without scheduled, intensive testing, it is no wonder that COVID is rampaging through these facilities.

The lack of care workers is another direct result of the failure of these corporations to pay a decent wage. Many work multiple jobs to earn a living. Responsible, empathetic caregivers are vital to the health of frail seniors and should be reimbursed by the corporations who make millions of dollars in profit on the backs of these laborers.

Corporate profit and California’s cozy relationship with assisted-living lobbyists explains the laxity of regulations long before COVID arrived. Isn’t the health and care of our elders more important than corporate profit? To date, the seniors are losing.

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

School paper’s scoop

EDITOR: As of this writing, Joe Biden has a 253-213 electoral vote lead, many other races are still in question, and the news is foaming with analyses and innuendos by the professional media. Meanwhile, a high school paper, the Manual RedEye, out of duPont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky, scored an unheralded coup.

Somehow, these scrappy kids beat the pros to the punch when they reported that Rodney Brewer, the Kentucky state police commissioner, was privy to the use of police training materials used several years ago that included quotes from Hitler and Robert E. Lee, among others. (“Police leader quits over training materials,” Wednesday) Many of the quotes encouraged violence. Big surprise.

A top-to-bottom review of state training materials was conducted, but only after the initial story was reported by some intrepid high school journalist. I’m still boggled by how these kids had the moxie, and the wherewithal, to snag the scoop.

This news item may not seem like a big deal in the face of nail-biting election results, until you factor in the past four years and realize how much Donald Trump lauds police practices, and probably supports the spirit of these materials.

BOB KLEIN

Santa Rosa

Time for civility

EDITOR: Tom Meyer’s political cartoon of Dianne Feinstein being shot out of a canon because she hugged a Republican has been stuck in my mind. Her performance during the Amy Coney Barrett hearings was certainly underwhelming at best, but we should remember that Feinstein and Lindsey Graham have been colleagues in the Senate for decades.

While it is unfathomable to many of us to even consider wanting to hug Graham, we should remember the friendship of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia in spite of their deep differences politically and interpreting the law.

I don’t think that Feinstein and Graham are friends, but one has to appreciate her apparent attempt at civility in these extremely uncivil times. I am writing this on the eve of the election as the man who is our president has been promoting such discord in our democracy that both parties are wondering how it might survive.

Let’s try to maintain some small decorum of civility during these next few days or weeks to honor Ginsburg. And then, when safe to do so, feel that it is OK to hug our friends and family members who might think differently from us.

BARBARA FARRELL

Forestville

Unfair reporting

EDITOR: Where do we go to get all of the news? Not the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. While not a fan of Donald Trump or Joe Biden, I am a fan of fair-minded news reporting. Since the election of Trump as president, your dislike of him is so visceral and obvious that you have lost sight of fair-minded reporting. You only report what you think we should know. Let’s see: Which countries use that model? It is a sad day when “democracy dies in darkness.” Oh, congratulations on your candidate winning.

MATTHEW GLAVACH

Cloverdale

Let people choose

EDITOR: Here’s an idea: Open everything, no more coronavirus rules. If you don’t like it, don’t go.

JANET MYERS

Penngrove

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.